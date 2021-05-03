Global Radiation Dose Management research report share size 2021, market potential, influential trends, challenges, growth status, revenue exception to 2024

Global “ Global Radiation Dose Management Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Radiation Dose Management Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Radiation Dose Management Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Radiation Dose Management market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The Global Radiation Dose Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Radiation Dose Management is used in hospitals, imaging centers and research institutes for estimating a dose required for a procedure (e.g. CT scan) to prevent the high radiation dose exposure to patients.

Increasing Concerns over Radiation Overexposure

Radiation overexposure may cause long-term health consequences. As an example, In the United States patients are exposed to excess radiation brain scans and the amount of dose received eight times higher than the normal level. Due to increasing concerns, the FDA urged imaging centers and manufacturers to comply with protocols specific to each scanning procedures. The FDA also recommends hospitals to implement dosing protocols for dose adjustment for improving patient safety during CT scans. Most hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly adopting new dose reduction technology systems with high-end CT systems. The dose tracking software reduces the burden of the manual collection of doses for CT performed in a center. This is also beneficial in the early detection of wrong dose selection. All the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the Radiation Dose Management market in the forecast period. The other factors such as Stringent Government Regulations and awareness and industry initiatives for radiation dose management are expected to drive the Radiation Dose Management Market

Low Adoption of Rdm Solutions in Emerging Countries

In emerging countries, there are no proper protocols to check on the overuse of radiation diagnostics and the radiation dose levels to be used. This is because the government has not made any particular mandate for the use of radiation dose in CT scans. In India, there is an increase in CT scan procedures because of government policies for better access to healthcare for the poor. There is also a lack of awareness among people how an exposure to high radiation dose can effect in long-term. In addition, the cost of the dose management software is becoming another factor that restricts health care providers to implement the radiation dose management at the point of care. The countries like India and South Africa are still struggling to implement the advanced Information Technology tools in the healthcare sector. As of now, the healthcare IT is not well established in such countries which is the prime factor restricting the growth of RDM market.

The US is expected to lead the Market in the North America Region

It is estimated that in the United States more than 80 million CT scans are performed annually. The scanning procedures revolutionized the diagnosis and treatment such as CT angiography, colonography, dual-energy and perfusion CT etc. However, there is an increasing concern on exposure to high-dose of radiation causing. Due to risks associated with ionizing radiation radiology departments are using low doses for CT scans. Many research centers and hospitals are using advanced state of art CT machines that are integrated with software and ERP’s for accurate estimation of radiation dose that can compare with reference standards. The dose tracking software calculates the average dose based on the previous CT examination doses. Owing to these factors, the radiation dose management market in the United States is believed to grow in the forecast period with a healthy growth rate.

Key Developments in the Radiation Dose Management Market

Major players: BAYER AG, BRACCO IMAGING S.P.A., FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION, GE HEALTHCARE, MEDSQUARE, NOVARAD CORPORATION, PACSHEALTH, LLC, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, QAELUM N.V., SECTRA AB among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Radiation Dose Management Market Report are –

Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medsquare, Novarad Corporation, Pacshealth, LLC, Philips Healthcare, Qaelum N.V., Sectra AB among others.

Global Global Radiation Dose Management Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Radiation Dose Management market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Radiation Dose Management market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Degree of Competition

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations

6.1.2 Awareness and Industry Initiatives for Radiation Dose Management

6.1.3 Increasing Concerns over Radiation Overexposure

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Low Adoption of Rdm Solutions in Emerging Countries

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Products & Services

7.1.1 Standalone Solutions

7.1.2 Integrated Solutions

7.1.3 Implementation & Integration Services

7.1.4 Support & Maintenance Services

7.1.5 Education & Training Services

7.2 By Modality

7.2.1 Computed Tomography

7.2.2 Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

7.2.3 Nuclear Medicine

7.2.4 Radiography and Mammography

7.3 By End User

7.3.1 Ambulatory Care Settings

7.3.2 Hospitals

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United states

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 United Kingdom

7.4.2.3 Germany

7.4.2.4 Spain

7.4.2.5 Italy

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 India

7.4.3.2 China

7.4.3.3 Japan

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Bayer AG

8.2 Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

8.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.4 GE Healthcare

8.5 Medsquare

8.6 Novarad Corporation

8.7 Pacshealth, LLC

8.8 Philips Healthcare

8.9 Qaelum N.V.

8.10 Sectra AB

* List not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Market

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/13104462#TOC

