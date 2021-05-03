Global Patient Access Solutions Market development strategy size share 2021 pre and post covid-19, pest analysis, industry demand, opportunities landscape, type, application, and forcast 2024

Global “ Global Patient Access Solutions Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Patient Access Solutions Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Patient Access Solutions Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Patient Access Solutions market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global patient access solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Patient Access Solutions involves Denials management, Payment estimation, Streamline pre-registration, and Improve patient collections. The point-of-service (POS) collections is increasingly seen in developing countries where patients are uninsured and pay out-of-pocket. Training and educating the front end staff is important as they are accountable for payment collection and this effects the revenue of the hospital.

Rising Importance of Denials Management

Denials Management has a vital role in hospital revenue generation. Most hospitals are now dependent on third party providers for Denials Management service as they lack the expert knowledge, time to manage the reimbursement process. These providers with dedicated and skilled professionals are able to handle the denied claim and resubmit them. With their expertise these providers are able to increase the cash flow of their clients which were otherwise neglected by the hospitals to resubmit the denied claims. It is estimated that over 90% of the claim denials can be prevented with support from providers who have systems and knowledge experts in this field. Thus the rising need to eradicate claim denials is expected to contribute for the growth of patient access solutions market in the forecast period. The other factors such as Need to maintain regulatory compliance, Increasing Insured patient volume and growing need to reduce healthcare costs are driving the Patient Access Solutions Market.

Data Privacy and Confidentiality

Healthcare being the most personal services provided in our society, for safer and appropriate delivery of care to patients and management of patient access solutions activities most providers collect various data points on patient personal information: medication history, disease history and surgical procedures undergone etc. There is an increasing concern over how healthcare providers use the patient’s information and protect his confidentiality. The hospitals healthcare databases are at risk of unauthorized use or access. Many organizations that obtain patient acknowledgement of the Notice of Privacy Practices are still in nascent stage to assist in the free flow of information between providers involved in a patient’s care. In developing countries where the IT systems, technological advancements in medical record databases are not well developed, and lack of proper regulations to combat privacy issues there is a high chance of confidentiality. The above is a major factor that has restrained the growth of the Patient Access Solutions Market.

US Lead the Market in North America Region

As of 2017, the US Patient Access Solutions Market holds the largest market share in North America region due to the presence of high quality healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Most hospitals in United States serving patients who are covered under Medicare or any privates insurances are facing difficulty in processing and submitting claims. Hospitals face challenge in accurately billing patients for a procedure or surgery done. This has created a huge opportunity for companies that provide patient access solutions to bridge the gap. With proper management of services such as patient registration, medical claim submission, automation in payment estimates etc, patient access solutions companies are streamlining the process and helping in generating extra revenue by decreasing the denial rate of claims.

Additionally, most hospitals in United States having recognized that automating the payment estimation with help of IT tools is helping both hospitals and patients to understand the costs in real time and collect payments by reducing the accounts receivable turnaround time. This is likely to contribute towards the growth of the Patient Access Solutions Market.

Key Developments in the Market

• Mar 2017: Mosaic Life Care, based in Missouri, has selected AccuReg to help standardize and automate the patient registration process across its network of 58 clinics

Major Players: ACCUREG SOFTWARE, CERNER CORPORATION, CIRIUS GROUP, INC, COGNIZANT, CONIFER, EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION, EXPERIAN PLC, MCKESSON CORPORATION, OPTUM, INC., AND ZIRMED among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Patient Access Solutions Market Report are –

AccuReg Software, Cerner Corporation, Cirius Group, Inc, Cognizant, Conifer, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian PLC, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., and ZirMed among others.

Global Global Patient Access Solutions Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Patient Access Solutions market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Patient Access Solutions market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Patient Access Solutions Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

