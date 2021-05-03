Global Long-term Care Software Market report size 2021 segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forcast by region by type and by application till 2024

Global “ Global Long-term Care Software Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Long-term Care Software Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Long-term Care Software Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Long-term Care Software market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The Global Long-term Care Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 12.2% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Long-term Care Software refers to software services that include electronic medical records, e-prescribing, medication management, patient monitoring, remote training etc. that enhance business operations needs, patient experience and outcomes.

Healthcare Reforms And Government Initiatives

The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) improves health care quality, safety, and efficiency including electronic health records (EHRs) and a private and secure electronic health information exchange. This type of information exchange is vital in proper disease management by timely alerting clinicians. In 2010 the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) implemented the E-Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS) to reduce errors, speed up the medication reconciliation process, track fulfillment of Prescriptions, and increase adherence to medications etc.

Effectively from January 1, 2018, US practitioners receive roughly USD 60.00 for remote patient monitoring (RPM), that involves accessing, reviewing, interpreting, and acting on various physiological data for at least 30 minutes over a 30-day period. RPM is a cost-effective method that reduces patient readmission and emergency department (ED) visits in case of chronic diseases. Medicare pays for Home Healthcare provided by agencies during episode of care (60 days) period that includes skilled nursing care (giving injections, tube feeding, wound dressing), Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and Counseling for emotional concerns. All the above will utilize the software platform or application for enhancing the patient health outcomes may contribute to the growth of the long term care software market. Other factors which are driving the Long-term Care Software Market growth are rise in aging population and shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

High Software Investment and Maintenance Costs

Software maintenance costs involve issues related to functionality enhancements and version upgrades, fixing bugs, correcting deployment challenges, correcting faults, and improvement of attributes. Small hospitals and clinics prefer to outsource to an IT services firm for maintenance of EHR system. There is upfront investment cost and post implementation maintenance costs.

Healthcare providers face challenge in selecting the EHR as it involves high cost. The upfront cost of cloud EHR and On-premise EHR is around USD 26,000 and USD 33000 approximately with a yearly cost of USD 8,000 and USD 4,000 respectively. There is also an uncertainty on Implementation cost, projected maintenance cost, consulting and training fees. Upon choosing an on-premise model, care providers should manage all the back-office technology involving data backup, data storage and servers. All the above may hinder the growth of the long term care software market. Other factors which are restraining the Long-term Care Software Market growth are unwillingness of the traditional long-term care providers to adopt software.

US Lead the Market in North America Region

The United States long term care market will continue to grow on account of EMR, e-prescribing, medication management, clinical decision support systems, remote patient monitoring systems and remote training etc. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) allowed practitioners to write prescriptions for controlled substances electronically. This allows reduction in prescription errors caused by illegible handwritten prescriptions. The government initiative policies that are supportive for the adoption of care management services are propelling long-term care market in United States.

Key Developments in the Long-Term Care Software Market

• Jun 2018: McKesson Corporation completed the previously announced acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors

Major Players: ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, CERNER CORPORATION, MATRIX CARE, MCKESSON CORPORATION, OMNICARE, INC, OMNICELL, OPTIMUS EMR, POINTCLICKCARE, SIGMACARE among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Long-term Care Software Market Report are –

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Matrix Care, Mckesson Corporation, Omnicare, Inc, Omnicell, Optimus Emr, Pointclickcare, Sigmacare among others.

Global Global Long-term Care Software Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Long-term Care Software market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Long-term Care Software market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

Global Long-term Care Software Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

