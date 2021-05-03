Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market size projected by 2021, research report share, industry growing rapidly with recent demand forecast to 2024

Global “ Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Healthcare IT Consulting market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global Healthcare IT Consulting Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The changing government regulations in payments such as healthcare providers not getting paid for the treatment or care provided but for the healthcare outcomes has made the dependency of hospitals on healthcare IT consulting providers. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period and have a positive effect on Healthcare IT Consulting Market.

Increasing Digitization in Healthcare

Healthcare has seen a dramatic change in the past few years with respect to serving the growing patient population. In the United States after implementation of the Affordable Care Act more than million Americans were insured. Apart from adding new revenue to health care providers, this has increased the pressure to cater efficiently to traditional business models. More healthcare providers are keen to invest in digital transformations of their business practices. This has given rise to the new division of IT health consulting. Third-party IT consulting support services include electronic health record, healthcare finance, pharmacy, billing, patient care, and prescription etc. The strong IT support with agile methods is a competitive advantage for healthcare providers in achieving better quality, controlling costs, increase profitability, and simplifying inventory management. There is a rise in opportunity for IT healthcare consulting.

The other factors such as increasing government support for healthcare IT solutions, changing the technology landscape, and Changing government policies and regulations are driving the Healthcare IT Consulting Market.

Data Privacy and Confidentiality

The adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs) is a major transformation in healthcare. Specialty IT consulting support has a key role to play in the maintenance and security of the patient data. Yet healthcare records are among the most prone to theft as the worth of medical information is more than the credit card data. The growing cyber-attacks in healthcare are due to not complying with HIPPA privacy rule and improper data encryption to safeguard the data.

The Ponemon Institute that conducts independent research on privacy, data protection, and information security policy states that the healthcare data breaches cost USD 6.2 billion per year. Almost 90% of healthcare organizations are prone to data theft.

With growing concern over the risk of unauthorized use or access to healthcare databases, the healthcare consulting companies are under pressure as they have to create enough confidence to prospective healthcare providers. Therefore data privacy and confidentiality is a major factor restraining the growth of the Healthcare IT Consulting Market.

The US Lead the Market in the North America Region

The US Healthcare IT Consulting Market holds the largest market share in 2017 in North America region as there is a need to operate their businesses effectively and improve the patient experience. Due to changes in regulations and change in payments of Medicare, health care providers are increasingly dependent on IT healthcare consulting companies. With innovative approaches such as analytics, data security, and systems etc. healthcare providers are benefiting in increasing revenues and improving the patient experience. This is likely to contribute towards the growth of the Healthcare IT Consulting Market.

Key Developments in the Market

• Jun 2018: Genpact announced new customer experience enhancements to Genpact Cora, its modular, artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform that helps enterprises accelerate digital transformation at scale.

Major players: ACCENTURE, MCKESSON CORPORATION, COGNIZANT, CERNER CORPORATION, IBM CORPORATION, DELOITTE, CERNER CORPORATION, SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, AND GENPACT LIMITED among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Report are –

Accenture, Mckesson Corporation, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Deloitte, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and Genpact Limited among others.

Global Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Healthcare IT Consulting market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Healthcare IT Consulting market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Digitization in Healthcare

6.1.2 Increasing Government Support for Healthcare IT Solutions

6.1.3 Increasing Stringency of Regulations

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Data Privacy and Confidentiality

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Consulting Type

7.1.1 HCIT Change Management

7.1.2 Healthcare Business Process Management

7.1.3 HCIT Integration and Migration

7.1.4 Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment

7.1.5 Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

7.1.6 Others

7.2 By End User

7.2.1 Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers

7.2.2 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

7.2.3 Public and Private Payers

7.2.4 Others

7.3 By Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 United states

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 France

7.3.2.2 United Kingdom

7.3.2.3 Germany

7.3.2.4 Spain

7.3.2.5 Italy

7.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 India

7.3.3.2 China

7.3.3.3 Japan

7.3.3.4 Australia

7.3.3.5 South Korea

7.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Middle East Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.3.5 South America

7.3.5.1 Brazil

7.3.5.2 Argentina

7.3.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Accenture

8.2 Cerner Corporation

8.3 Cognizant

8.4 Mckesson Corporation

8.5 IBM Corporation,

8.6 Deloitte

8.7 Cerner Corporation

8.8 Siemens Healthineers

8.9 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

8.10 Genpact Limited

*List Not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Market

