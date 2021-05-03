Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market size 2021 market growth, market share, area marketplace expanding, strategic market growth analysis sales analysis, forecast to 2024

Global “ Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) uses the technology such as smartphones, tablets and computers to allow the patients, caregivers and doctors to report the outcomes of the clinical trials directly. eCOA produces highly accurate data that allows for a better understanding of the patient experience in clinical trials and ultimately helps simplify the path to approval.

Constant Advancements in eCOA Modalities and Applications to Boost Growth of the eCOA Solutions Market

eCOAs, including ePROs (electronic Patient Reported Outcomes) and electronic ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes) and ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), are used increasingly in the collection of patient data as part of clinical trials and observational studies. With the advancement in technology the eCOA modalities are becoming accessible and easy to use. The reduction in the paper-based methods not only indicates a realization of the potential benefits gained through the use of electronic technologies, but also points to a fairly clear gravitation away from paper-based methods. Thus, these constant advancements to provide an efficient workflow is expected to contribute for the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Other factors driving the market growth are increasing externalization of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and growing demand for cloud based services.

Data Security and Privacy Concerns to Restrain Growth of the eCOA Solutions Market

Data security is a major concern for healthcare organizations, and justifiably so. In 2014, for the fourth year in a row, the healthcare sector experienced the largest number of data breaches, according to a Symantec report. The 116 data breach incidents in 2014 represented 37 percent of all reported incidents, and exposed more than 7 million identities. Any effort by an organization to reduce costs cannot compromise security in the process. The financial expense of addressing a breach would quickly erase any savings and likely do significant damage to an organization’s budget and reputation. Companies are becoming aware of these data security concerns and understanding that compromise of a client’s data will result in a loss of business. This is why offshore firms are building a secure environment in which their data.

The other factors restraining the market are high cost of implementation of eCOA.

North America is Expected to Dominate the eCOA Solutions Market

North America held the largest market share owing to the local presence of well-established market players coupled with large number of ongoing research in this region.

Key Developments in the eCOA Solutions Market

• July 2018: Genstar Capital, a leading investor in healthcare technology and services companies, announced the acquisition of CRF Health, a global provider of eCOA and eConsent solutions for the life sciences industry.

Major Players: BIOCLINICA, CRF HEALTH, ECLINICAL SOLUTIONS, ERT CLINICAL, MEDIDATA SOLUTION, INC, MERGE HEALTHCARE INCORPORATED, OMNICOMM SYSTEMS, INC, ORACLE CORPORATION AND PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION amongst others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market Report are –

BioClinica, CRF Health, eClinical Solutions, ERT Clinical, Medidata Solution, Inc, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, OmniComm Systems, Inc, Oracle Corporation and Parexel International Corporation amongst others.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions (eCOA) Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

