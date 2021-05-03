Global Track and Trace Solutions Market size 2021, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, market players, forecast to 2024

Global “ Global Track and Trace Solutions Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Track and Trace Solutions Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Track and Trace Solutions Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Track and Trace Solutions market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Get a sample PDF of the report at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13104447

The global track and trace solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Tracking and tracing, in distribution and logistics of many types of products, is a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property. It involves reporting of the position of vehicles and containers with the property of concern stored in a real-time database.

Increasing Number of Counterfeit Drugs to Boost Growth of the Track and Trace Solutions Market

The track and trace solutions market has a good future with increasing usage of these solutions by medical devices and pharmaceutical drugs manufacturers. With rapid adoption of these solutions globally, it is estimated that about 75% of the global medicine supply would be covered by track and trace regulatory norms in near future.

One of the major problems faced by large scale pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is drug counterfeiting. To ensure that brands get a share of brand recognition, they are adopting the use of these solutions in supply chain monitoring. These problems have been growing globally, typically in developing countries such as China, South Africa, and India. Counterfeit drugs and theft are hazardous and result in financial harm and unfair competition in both generic and branded drugs. With the advent of track and trace solutions, this problem is expected to be eradicated to a very large extent propelling its increasing adoption among drug manufacturers.

Other factors driving the market growth are stringent regulations & standards for the implementation of serialization, growth in the number of packaging-related product recalls and growth in the medical devices and pharmaceutical industries.

Lack of Common Standards for Serialization and Aggregation to Restrain Growth of the Track and Trace Solutions Market

There is a lack of common standards for the process of tracking and tracing. Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies have spent the last decade or more investing millions to implement and fine-tune their typically deep, complex, and validated supply chains. Compliance with the new regulations now requires them to make large investments in serialization technologies while also potentially making significant business process changes – they will have to change everything they do today to manage finished goods. This comes at a time when pharmaceutical manufacturers are facing increasing pricing and margin pressures. The industry players have already implemented solutions and have therefore no incentive to switch to new standards. The lack of common standards is hence posing as a restraint to the market.

The other factors restraining the market are high costs associated with serialization and aggregation.

North America is expected to dominate the Track and Trace Solutions Market

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, primarily due to presence of highly regulated serialization & aggregation standards, as well as advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Key Developments in the Track and Trace Solutions Market

• Jul 2018: Adents, leading serialization and track & trace solutions provider, announces the issue of tokens that, combined with its NovaTrack platform, will standardize access to full supply chain traceability.

• Jul 2018: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., in conjunction with TheraCann International (TheraCann) launched the cannabis industry’s first cannabis tagging system (CTS) using Applied DNA’s CertainT® platform of tag, test and track. The device is designed to rapidly molecularly tag cannabis plants in commercial harvests of any scale. Once the molecular tag is applied, the plants and their derivative products can be forensically tracked through every stage of the supply chain all the way to the consumer.

Major Players: ACG WORLDWIDE, ADENTS INTERNATIONAL, ANTARES VISION SRL, AXWAY, METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC., OPTEL VISION, SEIDENADER MASCHINENBAU GMBH, SIEMENS AG, SYSTECH, INC. AND TRACELINK, INC. among others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

• Current and future Track and Trace Solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

• Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market

• Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

• Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

• 3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the report

• This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Report are –

ACG Worldwide, Adents International, Antares Vision SRL, Axway, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Optel Vision, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH, Siemens AG, Systech, Inc. and TraceLink, Inc. among others.

Global Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Track and Trace Solutions market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Track and Trace Solutions market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT Global Track and Trace Solutions MARKET/INDUSTRY- REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY OF THE REPORT

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13104447

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Global Track and Trace Solutions

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13104447

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Stringent Regulations & Standards for the Implementation of Serialization

6.1.2 Growth in the Number of Packaging-Related Product Recalls

6.1.3 Growth in the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries

6.1.4 Increasing Number of Counterfeit Drugs

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Costs Associated with Serialization and Aggregation

6.2.2 Lack of Common Standards for Serialization and Aggregation

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Hardware Systems

7.1.1.1 Printing & marking solutions

7.1.1.2 Monitoring & verification solutions

7.1.1.3 Labeling solutions

7.1.1.4 Others

7.1.2 Software Solutions

7.1.2.1 Plant manager software

7.1.2.2 Line controller software

7.1.2.3 Bundle tracking software

7.1.2.4 Others

7.2 By Technology

7.2.1 Barcode

7.2.2 RFID

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Serialization solutions

7.3.1.1 Bottle serialization

7.3.1.2 Label serialization

7.3.1.3 Carton serialization

7.3.1.4 Data matrix serialization

7.3.2 Aggregation Solutions

7.3.2.1 Bundle aggregation

7.3.2.2 Case aggregation

7.3.2.3 Pallet aggregation

7.4 By End-user

7.4.1 Pharmaceutical companies

7.4.2 Medical device companies

7.4.3 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States

7.5.1.2 Canada

7.5.1.3 Mexico

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France

7.5.2.2 Germany

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom

7.5.2.4 Italy

7.5.2.5 Spain

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China

7.5.3.2 Japan

7.5.3.3 India

7.5.3.4 Australia

7.5.3.5 South Korea

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5.4 Middle East & Africa

7.5.4.1 GCC

7.5.4.2 South Africa

7.5.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

7.5.5 South America

7.5.5.1 Brazil

7.5.5.2 Argentina

7.5.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 ACG Worldwide

9.2 Adents International

9.3 Antares Vision srl

9.4 Axway

9.5 Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

9.6 Optel Vision

9.7 Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

9.8 Siemens AG

9.9 Systech, Inc.

9.10 TraceLink, Inc.

* List Not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/13104447#TOC

About Us:

Research Reports World is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At Research Reports World, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

Blockchain in Insurance Market Growth 2021, Global Industry Demand, Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth by 2025.

Global Protein Crispies Market Growth 2021, Trend Analysis, Area Marketplace Expanding, Technological Innovations, Business Strategic, Forecast To 2027

Isoprene Market size, share, top leading countries 2021, future investment, development strategy, future opportunities, industry update, revenue, forecast till 2024

Global Immersion Suits Market Growth Analysis 2021, Top Key Player, Size Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Development, Opportunities, Forecast To 2027

Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil (MCT Oil) Market Growth 2021, Trend Analysis, Area Marketplace Expanding, Technological Innovations, Business Strategic, Forecast To 2025