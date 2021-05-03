Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market size 2021 future growth, survey-in-depth, industry demand, key player opportunities, status and forecast 2021-2024

Global “ Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. Healthcare Supply Chain Management is inclusive of all the activities that are related with the manufacturing, storage and transportation of the healthcare products. These healthcare products include medical devices, pharmaceutical products and other services along with healthcare IT.

Increasing Efforts of Healthcare Providers to Reduce Cost and Improve the Quality of Supply Chain

Healthcare, being one of the fastest growing industries, is facing the challenge of increased costs of services. The costs associated with the supply chain management are due to the rising provision of the quality in healthcare supply chain. To maintain the better quality, the manufacturers have become imperative to the high cost.

Presently, the hospitals are looking forward for the sources of competitive advantage and cost reduction. In these efforts, it has become compulsive to focus on the supply chain management which will improvise the patient care and provide quality services with affordable costs. In the new era of technology, companies are adopting various methods of reducing cost of supply chain in healthcare. Some of the steps taken by companies include, automation of the manual processes during manufacturing, reduction of the waste which is formed during the creation of products, and establishing trading relationship among the suppliers, partners and customers.

The above-mentioned steps taken by the manufactures are helping in the improvement of the quality of supply chain as well as in the reduction of cost. Suppliers are continuously focusing on balancing the cost without compromising in quality. For instance, some suppliers are enabling the automation among regional care networks. The supply chain automation tools are serving the hospitals (care networks) for the sake of data visibility, improvement in the efficiency and cost savings.

Along with the above-mentioned driver, rising demand of the quality inventory management system is another factor which is fueling the growth of healthcare supply chain management market.

Cost of Implementation of Supply Chain Management Software

In spite of the increased efforts of healthcare providers and manufacturers to fight with the higher costs associated with supply chain management, there is a long way to go to achieve the satisfactory level of cost reduction. Developed nations such as United States are successfully implementing the novel technologies in the supply chain management but emerging economies are still fighting with the challenge of cost associated with the supply chain management software’s. Manufacturers are looking forward to provide better quality of supply chain. The software’s used to monitor the process are expensive which is restricting the providers from using these software’s, therefore acting as a major restraint for the healthcare supply chain management market.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to higher adoptability of the latest technologies that are coming into the market and presence of the key players in the country. These factors are expected to augment the growth of the market studied over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• Mar 2017: Drug distributor McKesson’s technology business has officially merged with Change Healthcare, a revenue cycle and analytics firm.

Major Players – ADVOCATE HEALTH CARE, AMERISOURCEBERGEN, GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM, INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE, MCKESSON CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, PROVIDENCE HEALTH & SERVICES AND SAP AG GROUP among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report are –

Advocate Health Care, AmerisourceBergen, Geisinger Health System, Intermountain Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Providence Health & Services and SAP AG Group among others.

Global Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Degree of Competition

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Efforts of Healthcare Providers to Reduce Cost and Improve the Quality of Supply Chain

6.1.2 Rising Demand of the Quality Inventory Management System

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Cost of Implementation of Supply Chain Management Software

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Component

7.1.1 Software

7.1.1.1 Purchasing Management Software

7.1.1.2 Inventory Management Software

7.1.2 Hardware

7.1.2.1 Barcode Scanners

7.1.2.2 RFID

7.1.2.3 Others

7.2 By Mode of Delivery

7.2.1 On-premise

7.2.2 Cloud-based

7.3 By End User

7.3.1 Healthcare Providers

7.3.2 Suppliers

7.3.3 Distributors

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 United Kingdom

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 France

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 India

7.4.3.2 China

7.4.3.3 Japan

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of MEA

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Advocate Health Care

8.2 AmerisourceBergen

8.3 Geisinger Health System

8.4 Intermountain Healthcare

8.5 McKesson Corporation

8.6 Oracle Corporation

8.7 Providence Health & Services

8.8 SAP AG Group

* List Not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Market

