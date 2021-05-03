Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market share size 2021, market growth, wireless remote control, equipment market, industry demand, forecast 2024

Global “ Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 25.5% percent over the forecast period of 2018-2023. Mobility is rapidly becoming an integrated element of the healthcare ecosystem. Mobility solutions can enable efficient patient care, improve response time, enhance workflow efficiency, and increase patient throughput, while reducing costs and risks.

Increasing Utilization of the Smart Devices (Smartphones, Smart watches, etc.)

The advancements in the field of mobile connectivity and computing has led to the foundation of mobile health technologies that are changing the face of healthcare across the globe. Increasing use of mobile phone is making the mobile health services easier. According to National Institute of Health (NIH) in 2013, 91% of the adult population in United States is using mobile phones which is resulting into the higher adoption of mobile health services in the country. And with the help of powerful mobile computing capabilities, people are now able to track, monitor and transmit health metrics continuously and in real time. This evolution has benefited people in terms of disease diagnosis and chronic condition management outside the doctors cabins.

Novel innovations such as wearable biometric sensors are helping people to get their health records in real time by various tools such as smart watches, smart bracelets, etc. the major characteristics of these devices is that they can measure and transfer data to the healthcare professionals, family members or specific social networks. This allows an individual to get in touch with other people and get an insights on their health related data. Added to that, devices like smartphones are now coming with a great pixel camera which is helping some of the diagnostic processes easier. For instance, dermatological diagnostics is made easy with the help of such smartphones.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the digitalization and increasing use of smart devices is directly influencing the healthcare mobility solutions market in a positive way. Other factors that are driving the market include increased influence of the social media on healthcare, rise in the demand of personalized medicines and advanced connectivity resulting in better quality of healthcare solutions.

Safety and Security Issues Associated With Patient Health Information Limits the Growth of Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

The data which is collected by the mobility devices is shared among various platforms, which somehow may cause privacy concerns. However, most of the countries have their own privacy laws that are protecting the data of patients. For instance, in United States, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) takes care of the privacy and security of people’s health information. As per the survey done by US Federal Trade Commission, which tested several mHealth apps, it was found that the data from some particular apps was being sent to 76 different third party companies. The data included dietary information of the person, sleeping pattern etc. Similar analysis of around 43 fitness apps was done and it was found that 40% of the data was shared with the third party company and the data included financial information, addresses, location etc.

The above given example of the survey indicates that there are certain challenges that people are facing while dealing with the healthcare mobility services. This factor is restraining the growth of healthcare mobility solutions market.

Lack of skilled professionals is another factor responsible to hinder the growth of this market.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

In 2017, North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to more number of smartphone users and higher adoptability to the online services, which are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• Jun 2018: McKesson completed the acquisition of Medical Specialties distributors.

• Jun 2018: Philips and Jackson Health System Sign Groundbreaking 11-year Agreement for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service.

Major Players – AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC., AT&T, INC., CERNER CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING COMPANY, MCKESSON CORPORATION, OMRON CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, SAP SE, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION among others.

Global Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

