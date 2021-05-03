Global Healthcare Payer Services Market size 2021 share, revenue growth and profitability, lead competitors, future trend, industry player, forecast to 2024

Global “ Global Healthcare Payer Services Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Healthcare Payer Services Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Healthcare Payer Services Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Healthcare Payer Services market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Get a sample PDF of the report at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13104439

The global Healthcare Payer Services market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 11.5 % during the forecast period, 2018-2023. United States Healthcare Payer Services market will increase due to introduction of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). North America is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period primarily owing to Rise in outsourcing supportive services by healthcare payers, Increase in number of individuals seeking insurance, and Increasing Stringency of Regulatory Healthcare Landscape.

Rise in Outsourcing Supportive Services by Healthcare Payers

With significant change in healthcare landscape on account of regulatory amendments and escalating costs most healthcare firms adopted new technologies and outsourcing business models. Large companies are now collaborating with large BPO’s and KPO’s for services such as Health claims, Billing and Accounts, Healthcare IT operations etc. Companies like Conduent have developed an Intelligent Queue (IQ) process that are efficient and eliminates the need for rework on claim documents. These systems when quantified, account for annual cost saving (50%), Improvement in Auto-adjudication, Reduction in turnaround time and overall cycle time.

As population with insurance is on rise, managing the processes efficiently is becoming a lower-value contribution to the bottom line. Having benefited from the cost saving and improved efficiency in Quality, more Payers in industry are outsourcing to large BPO organizations integrated cloud-based platform for claims administration and member lifecycle management.

Other factors that drive this market include Increasing Stringency of Regulatory Landscape, and Rise in Insured Population

High Incidences of Data Breaches

The major concerns in outsourcing payer services to third party providers are health data security and privacy. With these concerns in mind many outsourcing contracts are delayed as clients need assurance that their vendors are safeguarding the privacy of healthcare data.

Health data security is the major challenge when it comes to outsourcing. The changes in health insurance portability and accountability act and technology laws companies have become more cautious. It is estimated that healthcare breaches in United States cost 6.2 billion USD each year. A breach effects the organizations reputation and consequences of financial loss and may impact its sustainability if it cannot create enough confidence clients.

Other factor impeding this market include Unexpected Costs Associated with Outsourcing

US is the Chief Region for Healthcare Payer Services Market

The implementation of Affordable Care Act (ACA) led to coverage of millions of Americans who were uninsured earlier. This has caused increased work load and rise in cost of delivering solutions. The Healthcare Payer Services in United States has undergone major shift owing to new regulatory mandates such as cut in funding of Medicare Plan. With increase in insured people and stringent scrutiny by government, most insurance companies responded by outsourcing their support services such as claims adjudication services, claims repricing and billing and accounts management services etc to countries like India.

In an attempt to reduce the costs while providing better quality patient care, healthcare insurance payers are streamlining the process. The steady growth of people opting insurance and technological advancement has paved the path for increase in Healthcare payer services.

With major Business Process Outsourcing and Knowledge Process Outsourcing service providers such as Accenture, Wipro, Concentrix Corporation etc having established themselves as one stop to cater most services the United States will continue to grow as a major region in the Healthcare Payer Services market.

Key Developments in the Market

• Jun 2018: Firstsource for its exceptional contributions to the positive reputation of sourcing, and helping shape the current and future state of the global sourcing industry has been named as a “Service Provider Challenger” on the Global Sourcing Association’s annual Top Performers Index

Major Players – ACCENTURE, COGNIZANT, CONCENTRIX CORPORATION, EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC, HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES, TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP, GENPACT, HCL TECHNOLOGIES, CONDUENT AND FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED among others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

• The current and future outlook of the global surgical microscopes market in the developed and emerging markets

• Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market

• Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

• Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

• 3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the report

• This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Report are –

Accenture, Cognizant, Concentrix Corporation, ExlService Holdings, Inc, Hexaware Technologies, Teleperformance Group, Genpact, HCL Technologies, Conduent and FirstSource Solutions Limited among others.

Global Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Healthcare Payer Services market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Healthcare Payer Services market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT Global Healthcare Payer Services MARKET/INDUSTRY- REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY OF THE REPORT

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13104439

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Global Healthcare Payer Services

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13104439

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in Outsourcing Supportive Services by Healthcare Payers

6.1.2 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare IT Professional

6.1.3 Increasing Stringency of Regulatory Healthcare Landscape

6.1.4 Rise in Insured Population

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Incidences of Data Breaches

6.2.2 Unexpected Costs Associated With Outsourcing

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Outsourcing Service

7.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing Services

7.1.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services

7.1.3 Information Technology Outsourcing Services

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Claims Management Services

7.2.1.1 Claims Adjudication Services

7.2.1.2 Claims Repricing

7.2.1.3 Claims Indexing Services

7.2.1.4 Claims Litigation Management

7.2.2 Billing and Accounts Management Services

7.2.3 Analytics and Fraud Management Services

7.3 By End User

7.3.1 Public Payers

7.3.2 Private Payers

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United states

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 United Kingdom

7.4.2.3 Germany

7.4.2.4 Spain

7.4.2.5 Italy

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 India

7.4.3.2 China

7.4.3.3 Japan

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Accenture

8.2 Cognizant

8.3 Concentrix Corporation

8.4 Conduent

8.5 ExlService Holdings, Inc.

8.6 FirstSource Solutions Limited

8.7 Genpact Limited

8.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

8.9 Hexaware Technologies

8.10 Teleperformance Group

* List Not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Market

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/13104439#TOC

About Us:

Research Reports World is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At Research Reports World, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

Aviation Apps for Pilots Market Growth 2021, Size Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2021-2025.

Electronic Insulation Sealant Market Size, Global Top Research 2021, Growth Rate Analysis, Gross Margin, Price Revenue, Forecast 2027

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market growth 2021, industry demand, share, trend analysis, top players, industry size, business opportunity, revenue, future growth by 2024.

Global Sack Trucks Market, Size, Share, Growth, Development Strategy, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027

Global Mind, Body and Spirit Market Size, Share, Industry Demand, Trend, Update, 2021 Top Key Player, Business Revenue, Forecast 2025