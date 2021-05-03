Global Medical Imaging Management Market size 2021 status, key opportunities, industry analysis, verified and reliable market forecast 2024

Global “ Global Medical Imaging Management Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Medical Imaging Management Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Medical Imaging Management Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Medical Imaging Management market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global Medical Imaging Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. Evolution of the technology has made it easy for the doctors to diagnose the disease earlier and develop suitable outcomes for the same. The medical imaging management includes the fusion of variety of information systems.

Emergence of Big Data in Healthcare

The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and developments in the medical technology has lead the healthcare sector to grow across the globe. As the sector is growing, new technologies and tools such as big data are emerging in healthcare. Big data has already made good impact on the healthcare industry. The emergence of big data in healthcare is due to the increase in the healthcare data across the world. The ability of big data tools to securely store and analyze abundant data is helping the medical imaging management (MIM) solutions. The healthcare professionals with the utilization of big data tools are able to access thousands of patient’s medical history. This helps these professionals in the early diagnosis of particular diseases and offer better solution for the patient. Hence, the market is being affected positively by the emergence of big data in healthcare.

Along with that, other factors such as rising EMR adoption and technological innovations in diagnostic imaging and image management are driving Medical Imaging Management market.

Cost Associated With Implementation of Medical Imaging Management Solutions

Medical imaging is one of the most popular and widely used service in the healthcare sector. As the improvements in medical imaging are being done, the cost of the instruments, devices and other tools associated with the same is increasing. Similarly, cost of the implementation of medical imaging management systems is quite higher and is not affordable by everyone.

The countries where healthcare expenditure is low, implementation of such high cost services becomes challenging and it results in their lower adoption. Due to the higher maintenance cost of the systems, the overall cost of diagnosis increases, which lands the payers into hesitation before obtaining the service. Hence, the cost associated with the MIM solutions is hindering the growth of overall market.

Decrease in the supply of SPECT and PET systems due to the shortage of radioisotopes is another factor restricting the growth of the market.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Medical Imaging Management (MIM) Market

North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to the presence of developed medical and healthcare infrastructure along with higher number of skilled professionals who are able to operate the technologically advanced MIM tools. These factors are also expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• Jun 2018: Fujifilm completes acquisition of Irvine Scientific Sales Company and IS Japan, leading companies of cell culture media.

Major Players – AGFA-GEVAERT GROUP, BRIDGEHEAD SOFTWARE, CARESTREAM HEALTH, INC. (ONEX CORPORATION), DISTRIBUTED MEDICAL AB, FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION, GE HEALTHCARE, MCKESSON CORPORATION, MERGE HEALTHCARE INC. (IBM CORPORATION), NOVARAD CORPORATION, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE (ROYAL PHILIPS ELECTRONICS), AND SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS‎ (SIEMENS AG) among others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

•Current and future global Medical Imaging Management market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

• Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market

• Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

• Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

• 3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the report

• This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Medical Imaging Management Market Report are –

Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software, Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation), Distributed Medical AB, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation), Novarad Corporation, Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics), and Siemens Healthineers‎ (Siemens AG) among others

Global Global Medical Imaging Management Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Medical Imaging Management market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Medical Imaging Management market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Medical Imaging Management Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Global Medical Imaging Management

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Technological Innovations in Diagnostic Imaging and Image Management

6.1.2 Rising EMR Adoption

6.1.3 Emergence of Big Data in Healthcare

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Cost Associated With Implementation of Medical Imaging Management Solutions

6.2.2 Decrease In the Supply of SPECT and PET Systems due to the Shortage of Radioisotopes

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type of System

7.1.1 Medical Imaging Management Systems (MIM)

7.1.2 Picture Archiving and Communications System (PAC)

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Standard Radiography

7.2.2 Advanced Body Imaging

7.2.3 Cardiovascular Imaging

7.2.4 Neuroradiology

7.2.5 Musculoskeletal Imaging & Pain Management

7.2.6 Oncology Imaging

7.2.7 Interventional Radiology

7.2.8 Others

7.3 By End User

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 United Kingdom

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 France

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 India

7.4.3.2 China

7.4.3.3 Japan

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East and Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of MEA

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

8.2 BridgeHead Software

8.3 Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation)

8.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.5 GE Healthcare

8.6 McKesson Corporation

8.7 Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation)

8.8 Novarad Corporation

8.9 Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)

8.10 Siemens Healthineers‎ (Siemens AG)

*List not Exhaustive

9. Future Outlook of the Market

