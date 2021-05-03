Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market analysis, strategic planning, 2021 top key market researcher, price, gross margin, business, trend, forecast 2024

Global “ Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) is the general term used for respiratory diseases in cattle or bovines. BRD is usually caused by both viral and bacterial pathogens, and can affect the lower respiratory tract and upper respiratory tract. Factors such as the rising incidence of BRD, increasing consumption of beef, and changing environmental factors are propelling the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Increasing Consumption of Beef Propels the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

The increasing consumption of beef and rising population are major factors driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increase in beef consumption is due to the rising population and increasing disposable income, across the world. The rising demand for beef, globally, is augmenting the growth of the bovine respiratory disease treatment market. BRD has a negative impact on both the dairy and beef industries, due to calf mortality, additional labor costs, and treatment expenses. In addition, BRD adversely affects the reproductive performance, growth, and life span of cattle. Hence, there is huge necessity of BRD treatment in the market. Moreover, to meet the increasing demand for beef, most of the countries in the world are increasing the production of cattle meat. The rising demand for beef, coupled with increasing production of the same, leads to growing emphasis on BRD treatment.

Complexities Associated with the Diagnosis of BRD Restrain the Growth of the BRD Treatment Market

BRD is a multi-factorial disorder that is caused as a sum of various codependent factors, such as stress, viral infection, bacterial infection, and environmental factors. The diagnosis of this disease is complex, as there can be a multiple possible causes of BRD. Animals suffering from BRD often show signs of depression, weight loss, cough, mucopurulent or purulent nasal discharge, fever, increased respiratory rate, and abnormal pulmonary sound in auscultation. The presumptive diagnosis after physical examination is, however, difficult, owing to the similarities of clinical signs and variation of possible bacteria. Thus, the difficulties associated with diagnosis of BRD expected to restrain growth of the market. In addition, the lack of knowledge about bacterial agents and microbial diagnosis for BRD is another reason restraining growth of the market. Hence the physical examination is the only way to help this activity.

North America to Dominate the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

North America dominates the bovine respiratory disease treatment market, owing to the increasing domestic production, consumption, and export of bovine meat. According to the estimates of the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (UNFAO) for the year 2015-2016, America produced approximately 30 million tonnes of the meat, and it is expected to rise, owing to a rise in population. BRD is the most common endemic disease among North American feedlot cattle. According to the estimates of the Beef Cattle Research Council, BRD accounts for 65-80% of the morbidity and 45-75% of the mortality in the feedlots. Thus, the increasing consumption and production of bovine meat and rising cases of BRD are expected to propel the growth of the bovine respiratory disease treatment market in the region, over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• Sept 2017 : Merck Animal Health announced the launch of the Whisper Veterinary Stethoscope System, a tool specifically designed to evaluate lung disease severity, for more accurate diagnosis of bovine respiratory disease (BRD).

Major Players – BAYER AG, BIMEDA, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, CEVA, ELANCO, MERCK & CO., INC., VETOQUINOL, VIRBAC GROUP, and ZOETIS SERVICES LLC among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market Report are –

Bayer AG, Bimeda, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Vetoquinol, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Services LLC among others.

Global Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Bovine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5.3 Regulatory Scenario

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Incidence of BRD (Bovine Respiratory Diseases)

6.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Beef

6.1.3 Changing Environmental Factors

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Lack of Awareness about the Treatment of BRD in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Treatment Type

7.1.1 Vaccines

7.1.2 Antibiotics

7.1.3 NSAIDs

7.1.4 Immunomodulators

7.1.5 Others

7.2 By Diseases Type

7.2.1 Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

7.2.2 Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

7.2.3 Diphtheria

7.3 By Distribution Channel

7.3.1 Veterinary Hospitals

7.3.2 Private Veterinary Pharmacies

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China

7.4.3.2 Japan

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Bayer AG

9.2 Bimeda

9.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

9.4 Ceva

9.5 Elanco

9.6 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.7 Vetoquinol

9.8 Virbac Group

9.9 Zoetis Services LLC

*List Not Exhaustive

10. Future Outlook of the Market

