Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market development strategy, size, share 2021, strategy analysis, landscape, top leading countries, business planning, opportunities, forecast 2024

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Veterinary Surgical Instruments refer to instruments designed specifically for performing surgical procedures on animals.

The market is primarily driven by the increase in R&D expenditure, product innovation, rising demand of pet insurance coverage, increasing supply of raw materials and better access to labor. As per the geographical analysis, North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to the factors such as high production of raw material and better access to labor.

Rise in R&D Expenditure and Innovation of Advanced Products to Propel the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market

Veterinary surgical instruments market, being a highly competitive one, is expected to observe growth owing to the recent technological advancements and product innovation. According to the Animal Health Institute (AHI), each year, AHI member companies expend 10 – 12% of their sales investing in new innovations in animal health. Hence, numerous medicines and medical devices have been developed by scientists, as a result of which the prevention and treatment of animal health issues have improved dramatically. Similarly, as per the annual report of International Federation for Animal Health (IFAH) in the year 2017, R&D investment by the animal healthcare industries has been more than EUR 400 million. Thus the rise in R&D expenditure has resulted in development, innovation, and launch of several new veterinary medical devices including surgical instruments which address various general procedures such as patient-management, surgical consent, common wound surgeries etc., along with a number of specific health issues such as diseases associated with sensory systems, bones etc.

In addition to the aforementioned factor, availability of stainless steel as the raw material, better access to labor, and increasing demand for pet insurance coverage are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Stringent Regulatory Policies to Limit Growth of the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market

The stringent regulatory guidelines associated with safety, efficacy, and accuracy of the veterinary surgical instruments are expected to restrain the market growth. The veterinary surgical procedures are covered under Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966 by The Council of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, UK and have to go through prolonged and tiresome approval procedures. FDA regulates and supervises all kinds of veterinary devices including the surgical instruments and if a veterinary device is adulterated or misbranded, FDA has the authority to take appropriate regulatory action. This is in turn expected to hinder the adoption as well as approval procedures associated with the veterinary surgical instruments. Hence, impeding the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market

The rising companion animal adoption, and increasing animal healthcare expenditure attribute to the largest market share of North America and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. In addition, growing number of skilled veterinary practitioners, high awareness about pet health among the pet owners, increasing demand of animal products, and rise in demand for pet insurance coverage are some other factors for propelling the growth of the veterinary surgical instruments in North America.

North America is expected to be followed by Europe being the second largest market for veterinary surgical instruments, while Asia-Pacific expected to demonstrate highest growth rate owing to a large number of livestock animals, and rise in the variety of diseases associated with them. Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the surgical instruments market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Developments in the Market

•Oct 2017 – Katena Products announces the acquisition of Rhein Medical, Inc.

•Oct 2017 – Henry Schein completes acquisition of Merritt Veterinary Supplies

Major Players – DRE VETERINARY, EICKEMEYER VETERINARY EQUIPMENT INC., MEDTRONIC, SKLAR SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS, SURGICAL HOLDINGS, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, SMITHS MEDICAL, STERIS, AND SURGICAL DIRECT among others

Reasons to Purchase the Report

• The current and future outlook of the global surgical microscopes market in the developed and emerging markets

• Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market

• Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

• Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

• 3-month analyst support, along with the market estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the report

• This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Report are –

DRE Veterinary, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc., Medtronic, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Surgical Holdings, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences, Smiths Medical, Steris, and Surgical Direct among others

Global Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising R&D Expenditure and Product Innovation

6.1.2 Availability of Raw Material and Better Access to Labor

6.1.3 Increasing Demand for Pet Insurance Coverage

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Increasing Cost of Pet Care

6.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies

6.3 Market Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Sutures, Staplers and Accessories

7.1.2 Forceps

7.1.3 Scalpels

7.1.4 Surgical Scissors

7.1.5 Hooks & Retractors

7.1.6 Trocars & Cannulas

7.1.7 Electro-surgery Instruments

7.2 By Animal Type

7.2.1 Canine

7.2.2 Feline

7.2.3 Equine

7.2.4 Others (Livestock, Poultry)

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Soft- tissue surgery

7.3.2 Sterilization surgery

7.3.3 Gynecology & Urology

7.3.4 Dental surgery

7.3.5 Orthopedic surgery

7.3.6 Ophthalmic surgery

7.3.7 Surgical oncology

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China

7.4.3.2 Japan

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Merger & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 DRE Veterinary

9.2 Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc.

9.3 Medtronic

9.4 Sklar Surgical Instruments

9.5 Surgical Holdings

9.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.7 Integra LifeSciences

9.8 Smiths Medical

9.9 Steris

9.10 Surgical Direct

*List Not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/13104413#TOC

