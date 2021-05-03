Global Veterinary Pain Management Market size 2021, industry trends, growth insight, share, emerging technologies, share, future strategy, competitive landscape, regional, and industry forecast to 2024

Global “ Global Veterinary Pain Management Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Veterinary Pain Management Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Veterinary Pain Management market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The Veterinary Pain Management Market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 8.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Veterinary Pain Management refers to a medical approach towards the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of pain caused by several factors such as physical trauma, internal organ problems, surgical procedures, brain and spine problems, slipped disc, arthritis and joint damage. The market is primarily driven by growth in prevalence of painful and inflammatory diseases in animals, rise in need of easily accessible and affordable treatment procedures, and increase in awareness about animal health and welfare. As per the geographical analysis, North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to the factors such as rise in awareness about pet health and increase in demand of pet insurance coverage.

Rise in Prevalence of Painful and Inflammatory Diseases in Animals to Propel the Veterinary Pain Management Market

High prevalence of inflammatory and painful diseases among the animal population is expected to propel the market growth. According to a report published in Nature, in April 2018, the annual period prevalence of osteoarthritis diagnosis in dogs under primary veterinary care in the UK has been estimated to be 2.5%. Similarly, according to Animal Cancer Foundation, 65 million dogs and 32 million cats in the United States are presently diagnosed with cancer. Out of these, approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in the pets each year. Additional, as per the results of the 2017-2018 APPA (American Pet Products Association) National Pet Owners Survey, 10% of dogs, and 8% of each of cats and birds have undergone surgical procedures owing to some or the other reasons.

Keeping the fact that excess fat and bodyweight increases load on joint resulting in progression of arthritis in mind, interestingly, according to the results of 2017 Pet Obesity Survey done by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 56% of dogs have been identified as overweight (body condition score (BCS) 6-7) or obese (BCS 8-9), leading to the conclusion that the prevalence of obesity has been observed to be increased as in 2016, APOP classified 54% of dogs as overweight or obese in the U.S. Hence, rise in prevalence of all the aforementioned factors contributing to severe or mild pain & inflammation in animals is expected to drive the market growth.

Side Effects Associated with the Treatment to Limit Growth of the Veterinary Pain Management Market

The side effects such as diarrhea, stomach and intestinal ulcers, liver and kidney failure, associated with various drugs used to cure pain and inflammation in animals are expected to restrain the market growth. Similarly, according to American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), pet owners should be careful regarding the side effects of pain-killers on their pets such as blood in stool, depression, restlessness, appetite loss, change in drinking and urinating habits, yellowing of eye, gum or skin, and also redness and itching of skin. As a result of these side effects caused by the drugs used for Veterinary Pain Management treatment, reluctance of pet owners to put their pet animals under medication is expected to restrain the Veterinary Pain Management market. Hence, impeding the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Show the Fastest Growth in the Veterinary Pain Management Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate highest growth rate. The large livestock population in the countries such as India and China is one major factor contributing to this market growth. According to the National Dairy Development Board, India, the total livestock population in India, as recorded in 2012, is around 512 million. In addition, high incidence of joint pain, osteoarthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, cancer in animals, and the increase in awareness about various health issues responsible for pain are the other factors, which are expected to fuel the growth of the Veterinary Pain Management market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Developments in the Market

• Apr 2018 – Henry Schein announces merging of its animal health business with Vets First Choice, to create an innovative approach for advancement in veterinary care.

• Jul 2018 – CannPal Animal Therapeutics Ltd announces collaboration with veterinary research organization Eurofins Animal Health Pty Ltd for developing a cannabis-derived pain treatment for cats.

Major Players – ASSISI ANIMAL HEALTH, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, CEVA, CHANELLE VETERINARY LIMITED, DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, ELANCO, INTERVET INC., NORBROOK, VETOQUINOL S.A., ZOETIS, among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Report are –

Assisi Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, Chanelle Veterinary Limited, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco, Intervet Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A., and Zoetis, among others

Global Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Veterinary Pain Management market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Veterinary Pain Management market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT Global Veterinary Pain Management MARKET/INDUSTRY

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growth in Prevalence of Painful and Inflammatory Diseases in Animals

6.1.2 Rise in Need of Easily Accessible and Affordable Treatment Procedures

6.1.3 Increase in Awareness about Animal Health and Welfare

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Side Effects Associated with Treatment Error

6.2.2 High Cost of Certain Products

6.3 Market Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Drugs

7.1.1.1 Opioids

7.1.1.2 α2-adrenergic Agonists

7.1.1.3 Local Anesthetics

7.1.1.4 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSIDs)

7.1.1.5 Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

7.1.1.6 Others (Sedatives, Corticosteroids etc.)

7.1.2 Device

7.1.2.1 Laser Therapy

7.1.2.2 Electromagnetic Therapy

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Joint Pain

7.2.2 Osteoarthritis

7.2.3 Musculoskeletal Disorders

7.2.4 Postoperative Pain

7.2.5 Cancer

7.2.6 Others (Traumatic pain, Abdominal pain, Neuropathic pain, Dermatological pain, Mastitis etc.)

7.3 By Animal

7.3.1 Companion

7.3.2 Livestock

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China

7.4.3.2 Japan

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Merger & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Assisi Animal Health

9.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

9.3 Ceva

9.4 Chanelle Veterinary Limited

9.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

9.6 Elanco

9.7 Intervet Inc.

9.8 Norbrook

9.9 Vetoquinol S.A.

9.10 Zoetis

*List Not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/13104411#TOC

