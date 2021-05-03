Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market analysis, growth trend, industry update, future investment, gross profit, top reviews, market potential, business opportunities, key region 2024

Global “ Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Vietnam Road Freight Transport market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The Vietnam road freight transport market is expected to grow due to the developing trade infrastructure and the advantage of the geographic location to Vietnam. The ASEAN integration has helped the country improve its relations with neighboring countries and initiate bilateral free trade agreements boosting the Vietnamese economy. The logistics industry is one of the fastest growing industries in Vietnam. The road haulage sector is expected to outperform every other means of haulage over the next several years. Road haulage is expected to benefit extensively from the ongoing development of Vietnam, as a regional manufacturing hub. Road transport currently plays an important role in Vietnam, serving about 76.52% of all freight transport.

Vietnam’s Growing Economy boosting the market

The Vietnam economy is expected to be a regional outperformer during the forecasted year which will boost freight sector growth over the next years. The Vietnam government has allowed foreign direct investments in the countries logistics industry. Adding to it is the increasing free trade agreements Vietnam is making with ASEAN countries like Cambodia, Laos, China, and Singapore among others. The gradually developing logistics infrastructure has been a major driver for the Vietnam road freight transport market. The boosting economy has attracted the major player from around the world to Vietnam due to its strong potential to become one of the top e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.

Key Developments

Sep 2018: Gemadept Logistics (GLC) officially launched Nam Hai Distribution Center with the scale of over 10,000 sqm with the first customer is Yara (a leading company in the world on fertilizer production and trade, based in Norway) in Hai Phong city. This is one of the modern Distribution Center in the North of Gemadept Logistics, marking the strong development of GLC in this area.

Oct 2017: Vietnam Allows Foreign Investors to Establish Logistics Firms. Following Decree No.163/ND-CP, foreign investors will now be allowed to set up logistics services companies from February 20, 2018, in Vietnam. The establishment of new companies will be subjected to conditions on ownership and services. The services under the decree have been divided into 16 types such as cargo handling services, container warehousing services, and cargo agency services.

Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market Report Summary

Metrics

Details

Industry

Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market

Study Period

(2014 – 2023)

Market Size in 2017

Provided in the full report

Market Size in 2023

Over USD XX.XX billion

Growth Rate

Provided in the full report

Largest Market Share

International segment accounts for major share of the market

Key Developments

Gemadept Logistics (GLC) officially launched Nam Hai Distribution Center with the scale of over 10,000 sqm

Vietnam Allows Foreign Investors to Establish Logistics Firms

Companies Covered

DHL Group, Agility Vietnam, Kerry Group, CEVA Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Gemadept Logistics and Schenker (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. among others

Report Offerings

Latest trends in the Vietnam Road Freight Transport Industry, growth prospects, industry competitiveness, major players, value/supply chain, regional market share, and forecast to 2023.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

To study current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the market estimate sheet (in Excel)

Report Customization and Benefits

This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market Report are –

INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS (DHL Group, Agility, Kerry Group, CEVA Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., Schenker (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, CJ Gemadept, Others), SUMMARY OF KEY AND ACTIVE LOCAL PLAYERS IN THE MARKET (TRANSIMEX, VINATRANS, ITL, AND OTHERS SUCH AS SAIGON CARGO SERVICE CORP., ETC.)

Global Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Vietnam Road Freight Transport market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Vietnam Road Freight Transport market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Vietnam Road Freight Transport Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Vietnam Road Freight Transport

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Executive Summary

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

3.1 Government Regulations And Initiatives For Vietnam Road Freight Transport Sector

3.2 Insights On Commodity Flow Statistics And Regional Freight Flows

3.3 Insights On Key Routes And Inland Container Depots

3.4 Technological Developments

3.5 Effects Of AEC Integration On Vietnam Road Freight Transport

3.6 Demand From Integrated Logistics, Contract Logistics, 3PLs And Project Logistics Players

3.7 Demand From Other Segments Such As CEP, Last Mile Delivery, Cold Chain Logistics Etc.

3.8 Online Trucking Marketplace And Their Penetration

3.9 Insights On Intermodal/Container Utilization In Trucking

3.10 Analyst View On Key Enablers And Restraining Factors In The Market

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION AND ANALYSIS (MARKET SIZE, GROWTH, AND FORECAST)

4.1 International/Cross-border

4.2 Domestic

5. COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE

5. 1 MARKET COMPETITION OVERVIEW

5.2 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER COMPANY PROFILES

5.2.1 DHL Group

5.2.2 Agility

5.2.3 Kerry Group

5.2.4 CEVA Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

5.2.5 Schenker (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

5.2.6 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd

5.2.7 CJ Gemadept

5.2.8 Others

5.3 SUMMARY OF KEY AND ACTIVE LOCAL PLAYERS IN THE MARKET (TRANSIMEX, VINATRANS, ITL, AND OTHERS SUCH AS SAIGON CARGO SERVICE CORP., ETC.)

6. TRANSPORT AND STORAGE SECTOR STATISTICS AT MACROECONOMIC LEVEL

7. DISCLAIMER

