Global Wellness Tourism – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023) Market analysis, growth, share, size 2021, key player, company profit, price analysis, business development, future planning, revenue and forecast 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry."

The global wellness tourism Market was valued at more than USD 650 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. Wellness tourism is growing at a rapid pace that rivals the growth rate of the entire travel and tourism industry of the world. The emerging middle class, rising disposable incomes, and the growing consumer interest in travel, health, and new experiences, etc. are the key factors propelling the market. Mental disorders such as stress, frustration, and anxiety lead to health-related chronic diseases such as cancer and depression. Owing to the increasing awareness regarding mental health and physical wellness, the people across the world are keen on taking preventive measures against several illnesses at an early stage. Additionally, employers are also focusing on employee wellness to lower the cost of health care, improve morale, raise productivity, and stay competitive in the market. Most of the current workplace wellness are offered by rich countries and MNCs. However, governments and employers are aiming to provide incentives and reverse the negative trend. Hence, the growing demand for the workplace wellness creates opportunities for businesses, which offer wellness programs and services to design and build healthy workplaces.

Role of Government in Propelling The Wellness Tourism Market

The wellness tourism sector in Sri Lanka is at an early stage, randomly developing with the aid of private companies concentrating on hotel spas, Ayurveda resorts and spas, beauty clinics and yoga retreats. Hence, the Srilankan government has identified this as an important sector of the economy and has drafted a wellness tourism sector strategy as part of the National Export Strategy of Sri Lanka (2018-2022). This was designed and formulated with the participation and consultation of over 750 national, regional and sector-specific public and private stakeholders in Sri Lanka. The wellness strategy is awaiting the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers. Besides the government, some non-profit organizations are also focusing on enhancing the wellness tourism sector through various programs and initiatives. For Instance, Global Wellness Institute (GWI) started a Wellness Tourism Initiative to increase awareness, understanding, and the opportunities in one of the rapidly growing global tourism segments

Consumers’ Perception of Wellness Industry

The basic perception of the wellness tourism as a luxury travel market restrains most of the middle-class people from choosing the wellness packages. Initially, hotels used to promote the wellness services targeting only high-end customers. The changing demand pattern and the growing competition among hotel groups have made the service providers focus on the popular middle-class group with attractive economic packages. This has resulted in the rapid growth of the wellness industry. Additionally, most of the market is occupied by secondary tourists, who engage in wellness-related activities during their trip for some other purpose. However, the average spending per trip is higher for the primary wellness tourists.

Wellness Tourism Market

Wellness Tourism Market Key developments

Feb 2018: Tavistock Development Company, in partnership with Signet LLC, and its subsidiary -Integrated Wellness Partners (IWP) announced a plan to create innovative wellness, performance and medically integrated fitness facility in Lake Nona, Orlando. The new wellness campus is expected to be one of the most comprehensive ones, which offers an array of health and wellbeing options. The new wellness campus is to be one of the most comprehensive in the region, providing a broad range of health and wellbeing programs and services for the entire community.

Nov 2017: Under an aggressive expansion strategy, Rosewood Hotels launched a new spa and wellness brand, Asaya, in Rosewood Phuket, Thailand. The Asaya Spa offers a blend of spa therapies, fitness activities, nutrition coaching, educational wellness programming, lifestyle tips, and healing practices. Additionally, the second Asaya Spa will be launched in Hong Kong with the opening of Rosewood Hong Kong in this year.

Wellness Tourism Market Key industry Players

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide

Accor Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels

Red Carnation Hotels

Radisson Hospitality

Home Inns Group

Choice Hotels International

Global Wellness Tourism Market Report Summary

Metrics

Details

Industry

Global Wellness Tourism Market

Study Period

(2014-2023)

Market Size in 2017

USD 650 billion

Market Size in 2023

Provided in the Full Report

Growth Rate

Provided in the Full Report

Key Developments

Feb 2018: Tavistock Development Company planned to create innovative wellness, performance and medically integrated fitness facility

Nov 2017: Rosewood Hotels launched a new spa and wellness brand, Asaya in Thailand

Companies Covered

Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Accor Hotels, and others

Report Offerings

Global Wellness Tourism Market offers latest trends, growth prospects, industry competitiveness, major players, segment market share and forecast to 2023.

Reasons to Purchase Wellness Tourism Market Report

To study the market, its current status and future forecast, in the developed and emerging markets

Various perspectives on the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet in excel

Wellness Tourism Market Report Customization and Benefits

This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Wellness Tourism – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023) Market Report are –

Intercontinental Group, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Accor Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resort, Hyatt Hotels, Red Carnation Hotels, Radisson Hospitality, Home Inns Group, Choice Hotels International, Jinjiang International, Rosewood Hotels

Global Global Wellness Tourism – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023) Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Wellness Tourism – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023) market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Wellness Tourism – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023) market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Wellness Tourism – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023) Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Global Wellness Tourism – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

