Maritime Sector in Singapore – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023) Market potential, size, share, influential trend, industry demand, growth, profit, business revenue, forecast to 2024

Singapore is one of the leading international trading hubs and recognized as a significant leader in transshipment trade. Owing to the excellent quality and services, the maritime sector in Singapore has gained traction over the past few years. Despite the decrease in the container volume of the major transshipment hubs like Hong Kong, and tough competition from neighboring ports in Malaysia, the container traffic at the Singapore ports has reached 33.7 million TEUs in 2017, which represents an increase of 8.9% when compared to 2016. The strategic geographical location of the country serves as a gateway to ASEAN countries and the rest of the world and has a connection with more than 600 ports in over 120 countries. Additionally, the world-class infrastructure and consistent Research and Development (R&D) Activities has made the Singapore’s marine Industry as the top international shipping center for the fifth consecutive year in a benchmark report published by Baltic Exchange and Xinhua. But the evolution of direct shipping routes and significant port developments in the other ASEAN countries poses a threat to the shipping industry of Singapore.

An Outlook of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has drafted four strategies which are expected to drive the port of Singapore as a global maritime hub for innovation, connectivity, and talent. The authority in collaboration with PSA presented plans to boost its physical connectivity, which includes major investment in the port capacity and infrastructure to meet the long-term needs of the Industry. For instance, Phases 3 and 4 of the Pasir Panjang Terminals will be operational soon, which enhances the total port capacity to 50 million TEUs. Additionally, MPA plans to launch the Maritime Transformation Programme (MTP) and set up Singapore Maritime Data Hub (SG-MDH) to create a path for emerging technologies and develop innovative solutions and also fosters R & D in the maritime sector. Apart from technologies and infrastructure development, MPA continues to invest in the development of its maritime workforce. The authority set to roll out a new global talent program by 2019, which focusses on human capital development by partnering with more than 20 maritime companies.

PSA Singapore – Major Port and Terminal Operator

Being a member of Global PSA, PSA Singapore provides transshipment services in the Port of Singapore. Since 85% of the total containers arrive in Singapore gets transshipped to other ports, shipping liners prefer PSA in Container Handling and other supporting water transport services. The Port of Singapore has always played a vital role in the growth of Singapore economy. Owing to the growing demand, and the high competition from the neighboring ports, PSA continues to pour investments to upgrade the terminal infrastructure, equipment, and technology. For instance, PSA will spend about SGB3.5 billion in the best infrastructure and latest port technology. The operator will launch an automated container yard & unmanned rail-mounted gantry cranes which will be supported by intelligent systems. The major enhancements enable PPT Phases 3 and 4 to increase productivity and also stimulate environmental sustainability in port operations.

Maritime Sector in Singapore

Maritime Industry in Singapore: Key developments

Jul 2018: the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Port of Rotterdam Authority (PoR) renewed their MOU on cooperation in Research and Development (R&D) and Information Exchange. The renewal aims to advance the collaboration between the two parts in port safety, port digitalization, port services & operations and handling of autonomous vessels in port.

Jan 2018: PSA Singapore presented advanced port technologies at an exhibition “Intelligent Port of the Future” held at Pasir Panjang Terminal Building. The featured technologies include amphibious drones, exoskeletons for port staff, automated quay cranes, and robotic arms, which were never before seen at container terminals in Singapore.

Key Players in Singapore Maritime Industry

PSA International, American President Lines (APL), NYK Line, Megayton Shipping, Unsworth Global Logistics, COSCO Shipping, DHL, Pacific International Lines (PIL), MSC, Evergreen Group, Yamato Transport, Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited, and AAL, amongst others.

Maritime Industry in Singapore – Report Summary

Metrics

Details

Industry

Maritime Sector in Singapore

Study Period

(2014-2023)

Market Size in 2017

SGD 67.97 billion

Market Size in 2023

Provided in the full report

Growth Rate

Provided in the full report

Key Developments

Jul 2018: The MPA and Port of Rotterdam renewed their MOU

Jan 2018: Breakthrough port technology solutions showcacsed by PSA Singapore at the “Intelligent Port of the Future” exhibition

Companies Covered

PSA International, American President Lines (APL), NYK Line, Megayton Shipping and others

Report Offerings

Maritime Sector in Singapore offers latest trends, growth prospects, industry competitiveness, major players, segment market share and forecast to 2023.

PSA International Pte Ltf, American President Lines (APL), NYK Line, Megayton Shipping, Unsworth Global Logistics, COSCO Shipping, DHL, Pacific International Lines (PIL), MSC , Evergreen Group, Yamato Transport, DSV, CMA CGM, Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited, AAL, LHN Group, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte Ltd

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

