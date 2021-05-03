Turkey Freight and Logistics Market size, growth, company profile, trending update, business prospects, industry demand, revenue, forecast to 2024

Global “ Turkey Freight and Logistics Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Turkey Freight and Logistics Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Turkey Freight and Logistics Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Turkey Freight and Logistics market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

The Turkey freight & logistics market was estimated to be worth over USD 100 billion in 2017,and is one of the fastest growing sectors of the country. The country’s strategic geographic location that bridges Europe with Middle East and Asia, growing economy, increasing urbanization, developing transport infrastructure, and increasing investments, in line with its vision to become one of the top 10 economies of the world by 2023, are some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of logistics sector, in Turkey.

The country intends to increase its foreign trade volume to USD 1.1 trillion, by 2023. The country’s geographical advantage needs to be supported by a good transport corridor, for which, the government has undertaken various projects, including constructing new roadways, railways, airports, and increasing port capacities. Some of the projects include – Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Edirne-Kars high-speed railway, North Marmara motorway, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge (3rd Istanbul Bridge), and three- story Great Istanbul Tunnel Project, among others.

Increasing Foreign Investments Boosting the Logistics Sector

The Turkish logistics sector has attracted foreign investments worth more than USD 1.9 billion, during the last decade. The increasing trade flows between the developing economies of Europe and Asia necessitate the growth of logistics infrastructure, in Turkey. Moreover, as the country is anticipated to benefit from China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative, it has been attracting the foreign investments in the logistics sector.

Additionally, the increasing public private partnerships in the country are expected to boost ‘combined transportation’. A Turkish government organization, called Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey (ISPAT), provides assistance for investors who enter the country.

The country witnessed foreign trade worth USD 391 billion, in 2017. Maritime transport is the most used mode of transport for international freight movement, whereas, road transport dominates domestic freight movement.

Cold Chain Logistics to Witness Robust Growth:

With a population of more than 80 million and growing urban population, the food & beverage sector is one of the important pillars of Turkey’s economy, and generated a revenue of USD 129 million, in 2017. The organized retail sector, with several grocery stores and food processing industries of more than 42,000 and around 500 beverage enterprises, drives the demand for cold chain logistics.

Moreover, changing consumer demand for frozen food and fresh products augment the need for the development of cold chain storages and transport systems, with efficient deliveries. The country has good warehouses for food storage, which have controlled temperatures and based on automated systems. The growth of the agricultural sector and horticultural systems drives the demand for cold storages, which are more than 350 in number, currently.

Significant Opportunities for the 3PL industry:

The third-party logistics (3PL) industry is relatively unorganized in Turkey, and presents considerable opportunities for third-party logistics service providers (LSPs). The logistics cost in Turkey is about 12.3% of GDP, as of 2016. The country also has a robust retail industry, in addition to the automotive, iron, and steel industries. The rising demand for outsourcing of logistics paves the way for LSPs in the area of 3PL.

The government is building 20 logistics centers/villages, of which, seven are already completed. With various modes of transportation between these centers, the overall cost of transportation is lowered. These logistics villages are estimated to carry freight worth USD 500 billion, by 2023. These present an advantage for 3PLs, in terms of cost reductions and expansion of networks.

Turkey Freight & Logistics Market Key Developments:

June 2018: Kerry Logistics launched cross-border rail and road freight services, from China to Caucasus and Turkey. The rail freight service would operate through the newly built Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line. A trucking service was launched, with an addition of 50 trucks to the existing fleet. Electronic & electric appliances, auto parts, and industrial goods, are the main products that are anticipated to be shipped through this service.

May 2018: P&O Ferrymasters opened its first office in Turkey, to improve its supply chain network and expand its operations in Turkey.

April 2018: The Danish shipping company DFDS acquired UN Ro-Ro, the largest operator of roll-on/roll-off freight ships in Turkey with 12 vessels, for EUR 950 million.

Turkey Freight & Logistics Market Major Players: DHL, Yusen Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, Ceva Logistics, Ekol Logistics, Omsan Logistics, and Mars Logistics, among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Turkey Freight and Logistics Market Report are –

International Players (DHL, Yusen Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, DSV, United Parcel Service (UPS), CEVA Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H.Robinson, Agility Logistics, Logwin Logistics), Local Players (Ekol Logistics, Omsan Logistics, Mars Logistics, Netlog Logistics, Borusan Logistics, Reysas Logistics, Horoz Logistics, Armada Logistics)

Global Turkey Freight and Logistics Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Turkey Freight and Logistics market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Turkey Freight and Logistics market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Turkey Freight and Logistics Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Executive Summary

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. TURKEY FREIGHT & LOGISTICS MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends

3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4. TURKEY FREIGHT & LOGISTICS MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION AND ANALYSIS (MARKET SIZE, GROWTH, AND FORECAST)

5.1 By Mode of Freight Transport

5.1.1 Road

5.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

5.1.3 Air

5.1.4 Rail

5.2 By Function

5.2.1 Freight Forwarding

5.2.2 Warehousing

5.2.3 Value-added Services

5.2.3.1 3PL – International and Local Freight Transport Arrangement/Management

5.2.3.2 3PL – Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

5.2.3.3 Project Logistics and Contract Logistics

5.2.3.4 Integrated Logistics

5.2.4 E-commerce Fulfilment, Courier, Express, and Parcel Industry

5.2.5 Other Emerging Areas (Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, Logistics Tech Developments)

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.3.2 Oil & Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.3.3 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments – Including FMCG)

5.3.4 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.3.5 Construction

5.3.6 Telecommunication

5.3.7 Others

6. COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Concentration Overview

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

7. COMPANY PROFILES (OVERVIEW, FINANCIALS**, PRODUCTS & SERVICES, RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, AND ANALYST VIEW)

7.1 International Players

7.1.1 DHL

7.1.2 Yusen Logistics

7.1.3 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

7.1.4 Kuehne+Nagel

7.1.5 DB Schenker

7.1.6 XPO Logistics

7.1.7 DSV

7.1.8 United Parcel Service (UPS)

7.1.9 CEVA Logistics

7.1.10 Nippon Express

7.1.11 C.H.Robinson

7.1.12 Agility Logistics

7.1.13 Logwin Logistics

7.2 Local Players

7.2.1 Ekol Logistics

7.2.2 Omsan Logistics

7.2.3 Mars Logistics

7.2.4 Netlog Logistics

7.2.5 Borusan Logistics

7.2.6 Reysas Logistics

7.2.7 Horoz Logistics

7.2.8 Armada Logistics

*List not Exhaustive

8. APPENDIX

8.1 GDP Distribution – By Activity and Region

8.2 Insights on Capital Flows

8.3 Economic Statistics – Contribution of the Transport and Storage Sector to the Economy

8.4 External Trade Statistics – Export and Import, by Product

8.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

8.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

9. DISCLAIMER

