South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce Market, size, share, growth, industry trend, opportunities, revenue, strategy analysis, landscape, forecast to 2024

Global “ South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Get a sample PDF of the report at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13104391

Cross-border e-commerce is expected to witness high growth than the overall e-commerce market, at a global level. Southeast Asia’s cross-border e-commerce accounts for more than 40% of the total e-commerce market in the region. Southeast Asia is the emerging hub of the e-commerce market, due to the already high and yet growing population, rising disposable income, increasing access to the internet, smartphone penetration, and developing transport infrastructure leading to efficient logistics services with faster and last mile delivery options. The e-commerce market in Southeast Asia is made up of several players and has been an area of significant and great interest for the behemoth Chinese online marketplaces and e-commerce enterprises.

Reasons, such as the unavailability of products domestically, affordable costs, consumer-focused targeting by market players, and higher quality of goods, are leading to an increase in the demand for cross-border e-commerce market. Moreover, cross-border e-commerce offers a lot of advantages for SMEs to expand their businesses and become multinational, and it also presents an opportunity for OEMs to sell their products directly to consumers, relieving them from the complex supply chain.

Apart from the advantages that it offers, cross-border e-commerce also faces some challenges, such as high delivery cost and tight delivery deadline requirements, currency conversions, and language. Moreover, the absence of a bank account in some villages is also a factor that hinders the online payment in case of online transactions.

Southeast Asia’s Cross-border E-commerce to grow by Leaps and Bounds

Singapore and Malaysia are the two important countries for cross-border e-commerce among the Southeast Asian nations, accounting for over 50% of the total cross-border e-commerce market. Singapore is the major player among the ASEAN countries, in cross-border e-commerce, with almost 55% of the online transactions that take place corresponding to cross-border transactions. The fact that GST is absent in Singapore for importing goods that are less than SGD 400, is also an important factor that drives cross-border sales.

Thailand is the other biggest market in Southeast Asia, witnessing high growth in the e-commerce market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% and reach USD 5.8 billion by 2022. Moreover, the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy, which enhances internet connectivity in every village in the country, is expected to energize the market further. Additionally, the markets in Vietnam and the Philippines possess huge potential for cross-border e-commerce.

Southeast Asia Cross-border E-commerce Market

With the presence of famous holiday spots, such as Singapore and Bangkok, hotel bookings and booking of air tickets play a major role in cross-border transactions. According to a survey, apparel and footwear are some of the highly purchased goods in Southeast Asian nations, in foreign sites, followed by cosmetics and games. Moreover, various bilateral and free trade agreements, which facilitate trade between nations, boost the cross-border e-commerce market.

Southeast Asia Cross-border E-commerce Market

Multichannel and Blockchain to become prominent

Multichannel selling provides a number of platforms, such as social media, online marketplace, and other mediums, for sellers to reach customers, and it is significant in attracting international customers. Moreover, the blockchain technology plays an important role in cross-border payments, by reducing cost remittance and also increasing transparency.

Southeast Asia Cross-border E-commerce Market Key Developments

April 2018: Lazada launched a cross-border service between Malaysia and Singapore. Its pilot service enables sellers in Malaysia to market their products in Singapore. The Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) and exemption of GST provides hassle-free trade.

March 2018: The E-commerce platform Tmall adopted blockchain technology in its cross-border supply chain by partnering with the logistics company Cainiao.

Southeast Asia Cross-border E-commerce Market Major Players

Alibaba Group (AliExpress, Tmall, Alibaba.com, Lazada, Taobao)

Amazon

eBay

JD.com (JingDong)

ASOS

ezbuy

Vcanbuy

Etsy

Southeast Asia Cross-border E-commerce Market Report Summary

Metrics

Details

Industry

Southeast Asia Cross-border E-commerce Market

Study Period

(2014 – 2023)

Market Size in 2017

Provided in the full report

Market Size in 2023

Over USD 12 billion

Growth Rate

Provided in the full report

Largest Market Share

B2C accounts for major share of the market

Key Developments

Lazada launched a cross-border service between Malaysia and Singapore.

The E-commerce platform Tmall adopted blockchain technology in its cross-border supply chain by partnering with the logistics company Cainiao.

Companies Covered

Alibaba Group (AliExpress, Tmall, Alibaba.com, Lazada, Taobao), Amazon, eBay, JD.com (JingDong), ASOS, and ezbuy, Vcanbuy, Etsy, and others

Report Offerings

Latest trends in the Southeast Asia Cross-border E-commerce Industry, growth prospects, industry competitiveness, major players, value/supply chain, regional market share, and forecast to 2023.

Reasons to Purchase southeast asia cross border e commerce marketReport

To study current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Report Customization and Benefits

This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce Market Report are –

Alibaba Group (AliExpress, Tmall, Alibaba.com, Lazada, Taobao), Amazon, eBay, JD.com (JingDong), ASOS, ezbuy, Vcanbuy, Etsy, fado, Sgshop, WeShop, Shopee

Global South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce MARKET/INDUSTRY- REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY OF THE REPORT

South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13104391

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global South East Asia Cross Border E-Commerce

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

Purchase this report (Price 3950 USD for single user license) – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13104391

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Executive Summary

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. SOUTHEAST ASIA CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE MARKET MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends

3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

3.4 Insight on E-Commerce Logistics (Infrastructure and Key Players)

3.5 Insight on mCommerce and Social Media Marketing

3.6 Insight on Preferred Payment Methods

3.7 Insight on Multichannel Selling

3.8 Insight on usage of Blockchain Technology

3.9 Insight on the ICT Infrastructure (Broadband Speeds and Costs, etc.)

3.10 Insight on Cyber Crimes

4. SOUTHEAST ASIA CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE MARKET DYNAMICS – (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities)

4.1 Increasing Penetration of Internet and Mobile Phones

4.2 Increasing Population and Rising Disposable Income

4.3 Public and Private Sector Initiatives in ASEAN Region, such as AEC, etc.

4.4 Identification of Tax Loopholes and Enforcement of New Tax Systems may Hinder Cross-border E-commerce Sales*

*Not Exhaustive

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION AND ANALYSIS (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

5.1 By Business

5.1.1 B2B

5.1.2 B2C

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Fashion and Beauty

5.2.2 Electronic Appliances

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Toys and Games

5.2.5 Travel and Tourism

5.2.6 Other Products

6. SOUTHEAST ASIA CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

6.1 Singapore Cross-border E-commerce Market (2018-2023)

6.2 Thailand Cross-border E-commerce Market (2018-2023)

6.3 Malaysia Cross-border E-commerce Market (2018-2023)

6.4 Vietnam Cross-border E-commerce Market (2018-2023)

6.5 Indonesia Cross-border E-commerce Market (2018-2023)

6.6 Philippines Cross-border E-commerce Market (2018-2023)

6.7 Rest of ASEAN

7. SOUTHEAST ASIA CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Concentration Overview

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

8. SOUTHEAST ASIA CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE MARKET COMPANY PROFILES (OVERVIEW, FINANCIALS**, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, AND ANALYST VIEW)

8.1 Alibaba Group

8.1.1 AliExpress

8.1.2 Tmall

8.1.3 Alibaba.com

8.1.4 Lazada

8.1.5 Taobao

8.2 Amazon

8.3 eBay

8.4 JD.com (JingDong)

8.5 ASOS

8.6 ezbuy

8.7 Vcanbuy

8.8 Etsy

8.9 fado

8.10 SGshop

8.11 WeShop

8.12 Shopee*

*List Not Exhaustive

9. OTHER COMPANIES (LOGISTICS, PAYMENT SOLUTIONS, E-COMMERCE ENABLER, TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT, DIGITAL MARKETING) COVERED IN THE REPORT

9.1 DHL, aCommerce, BoxMe, PayPal, RateX, SingPost, SP Commerce, Anchanto, Parcel Perform, Shipping Cart, POBox, AsiaCommerce, Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE)

*List not Exhaustive

10. APPENDIX

10.1 Retail sector share of GDP for key countries

10.2 E-commerce sales as share of GDP for key countries

10.3 Other relevant metrics connected to E-commerce and retail business for key countries

10.4 Insights on cross border e-commerce goods flow between countries

10.5 Insights on the duties collected on Cross-Border Purchase

11. DISCLAIMER

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/13104391#TOC

About Us:

Research Reports World is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At Research Reports World, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

Global Benzene Market development, size 2021industry trend, quality analysis, top leading countries, growth by 2024

AMOLED IC Market Research, Growth, Size, Share, 2021 Top Key Player, Industry Analysis, Gross Profit, Demand, Future Development, Business Expansion, Revenue, Forecast Region 2027

Global Performance Management Systems Market Share, Size 2021, Sales Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategic Growth, Product Launches, Trade Regulation, Revenue, Forecast to 2025

Data Scraping Tools Market Share 2021, Size, Industry Growth by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025.

Service Fulfillment Market Size, Share 2021, Growth Trend, Development Strategy, Analysed The Market Of Top Leading Countries, Business Development, Market Potential, Forecast 2025