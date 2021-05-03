Paksitan savory snacks Market size 2021, share industry, growing rapidly, demand trend, competitor and ensure lasting success, status and forecast 2024

Global “ Paksitan savory snacks Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Paksitan savory snacks Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Paksitan savory snacks Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Paksitan savory snacks market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Pakistan Savory Snack Market Insights

The Pakistan savory snack market recorded a revenue of USD 512.03 million in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 874.53 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period.

The consumers in the country constantly seek convenient snacking options that are being upgraded by the major manufacturers operating in the Pakistan savory snack market.

Pakistan Savory Snack Market Dynamics

The consumers in Pakistan follow the impulse buying patterns, as snacks are viewed as food products that should not be incorporated into daily diets. Thus the consumers are more likely to grab a product than choosing one.

The consumers in Pakistan make their purchase decision considering the factors, like quality, features (like spiciness), design, branding, and package sizes.

The change in consumer preference has shown greater inclination toward spicy flavors of savory snacks in Pakistan. The flavorful innovation is the single-most factor retaining the momentum of the savory snack industry in Pakistan, the market has witnessed the launch of innovative snacks with a wide variety of flavors, such as smoke, vinegar, honey, spice, pizza, and barbecue, to name but a few.

Pakistan Savory Snack Market Segmentation

The Pakistan savory snack market is highly dominated by the crisps/chips segment, with a market share of 37.6% in 2017, followed by extruded snacks and other types of savory snacks, such as locally-made namkeen, etc.

Local departmental stores hold a prominent share of approximately 40% in the retail sales of savory snacks in Pakistan. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets are expected to record the highest CAGR of 10.48% during 2018-2023. Strengthening of the local retail stores is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Pakistan Savory Snack Regional Market Analysis

Karachi and Lahore are the major metropolitan cities in Pakistan who contribute majorly to the savory snack.

Key Developments in Pakistan Savory Snack Market

January 2018 – Pop Nosh introduces first ever gourmet popcorns in Pakistan

November 2017 – Spar International announced a partnership with Burque group, and resulted in opening of the first retailer store in Karachi.

Competitive Landscape of Pakistan Savory Snack Market

Major Players – Bhaya Foods Industries, Capital Group of Companies, Haldiram, Nimco, PepsiCo Inc., Shahi, United Snacks, among others.

PepsiCo dominates the market and holds a significant share of 81.3% of the retail sales value with its popular international brands – Lays, Kurkure, and Cheetos.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Paksitan savory snacks Market Report are –

Bhaya Foods Industries, Capital Group of Companies, Haldiram, Nimco, PepsiCo Inc., Shahi, United Snacks

Global Paksitan savory snacks Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Paksitan savory snacks market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Paksitan savory snacks market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT Paksitan savory snacks MARKET/INDUSTRY

Paksitan savory snacks Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

