United States Paints & Coatings Market share 2021 market size, growth drivers, holistic analysis, latest trends forecast 2024

Global " United States Paints & Coatings Market " (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. United States Paints & Coatings Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on United States Paints & Coatings Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on United States Paints & Coatings market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The market for United States paints & coatings is expected to reach over USD 28.4 billion at a CAGR of 3.92% by 2023. This significant growth is primarily driven by the increasing commercial construction activities in the major cities across the country.

Increasing Commercial Construction Activities

United States construction sector is one of the main consumer of paints and coatings market. Commercial construction has been setting up pace in the form of offices, malls, and restaurants, etc. Additionally, the construction of super-tall skyscrapers measuring over 984 feet are currently under construction in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, while in other cities, like Boston, Austin, and Philadelphia, are boosting the commercial construction activities in the United States. Cities across the United States are in the middle of a multi-year boom in commercial construction, which is augmented by local and foreign investment. Some of the major construction projects involve: USD 225 million Children’s hospital expansion in New Orleans, USD 1.5 billion Atlanta Falcons Stadium, The Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, One Thousand Museum in Miami, The Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia, etc.

Architectural Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

Paints and coatings are used in both interior and exterior applications in architectural industry. These paints & coatings are added not only as colors or for decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions. Their functions vary depending upon the type of environment and room they are used on. They are applied on the exterior of the house to give them a new look and to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away and cracking. Modern advances in paints & coating technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings. Elastomeric coatings that retain their flexibility and strand etch ability over a wide range of temperatures are becoming popular solutions for homes. Around 90% of the architectural coatings sold in the country are based on waterborne technology.

Key Developments in the Market

Jun 2018: PPG to Enhance its Distribution Capabilities for Architectural Paint, Coatings With the inauguration of New Facility in Flower Mound, Texas

Jun 2017: The Sherwin-Williams Company announced the completion of its divestiture of the assets related to Valspar’s wood coatings business to Axalta Coating Systems in North American region

Major Players: PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation, Benjamin Moore, Wacker Chemie AG, Akzo Nobel NV, etc., among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in United States Paints & Coatings Market Report are –

AkzoNobel NV, Axalta Coatings System, Beckers Group, Benjamin Moore, Diamond-Vogel, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Hempel, Kelly-Moore Paints, Lord Corp. , Masco Corporation, PPG Group Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0

Global United States Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global United States Paints & Coatings market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the United States Paints & Coatings market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT United States Paints & Coatings MARKET/INDUSTRY- REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY OF THE REPORT

United States Paints & Coatings Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3 Raw Material Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Commercial Construction Activities in the United States

4.1.2 Growing Importance of National Home Centers

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict regulations on the Usage of VOC-Free Contents

4.2.2 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials due to Consolidation of Suppliers

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of Nanomaterials Coatings

4.3.2 Developments in Bio-Based Technology Coatings

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION AND ANALYSIS (MARKET SIZE, GROWTH, AND FORECAST)

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Water-Borne

5.1.2 Solvent-Borne

5.1.3 Powder

5.1.4 Radiation Cure

5.2 By Resin Type

5.2.1 Acrylic

5.2.2 Alkyd

5.2.3 Polyurethane

5.2.4 Epoxy

5.2.5 Polyesters

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Architectural

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.2.1 OEM

5.3.2.2 Refinish

5.3.3 Wood

5.3.4 Transportation

5.3.4.1 Marine

5.3.4.2 Aerospace

5.3.4.3 Railways

5.3.5 Packaging

5.3.6 Industrial

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7. COMPANY PROFILES (OVERVIEW, PRODUCTS & SERVICES, FINANCIALS**, AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS)

7.1 AkzoNobel NV

7.2 Axalta Coatings System

7.3 Beckers Group

7.4 Benjamin Moore

7.5 Diamond-Vogel

7.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.7 Hempel

7.8 Kelly-Moore Paints

7.9 Lord Corp.

7.10 Masco Corporation

7.11 PPG Group Inc.

7.12 RPM International Inc.

7.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7.14 Sika AG

7.15 Wacker Chemie AG

*List not Exhaustive

8. DISCLAIMER

**Subject to availability on Public Domain

