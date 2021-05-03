Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market share size 2021 development opportunities pre and post covid-19, strategic analysis, landscape, type, application, revenue forecast to 2024

Global “ Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global market for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. This significant growth is primarily driven by the enormous demand for non-stick applications in food industry, and augmenting demand for chemical process vessels and chemical seals & diaphragms.

Increase in Demand for the Manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Electrical Cables

The high-frequency material that is highly use for PCB laminates is polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which is a synthetic thermoplastic fluoropolymer that has excellent dielectric properties at microwave frequencies. Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are deployed in almost all electronic products, ranging from consumer gadgets such as PCs, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles to industrial and even high-tech products in the strategic and medical electronics domains. The rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices represents an unprecedented opportunity for the PCB assembly industry. The huge market size for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market (USD 62.1 billion, according to World PCB Production Report, 2017) ignites the demand for the PTFE coatings market. As one of the best known insulators, PTFE is frequently used in electrical components globally for its ability to insulate up to 500 volts per mil with unyielding reliability in even the most strenuous applications. PTFE coated wires found applications in virtually every industry from mobile devices to advanced, high-tech machinery. It is often used as wire and cable wrap, as a separator on the conductive surfaces in capacitors, and in a limitless range of electrical applications where components are expected to withstand the elements. With modern electronic manufacturers continually creating smaller, more portable advanced electronics, a cost efficient and reliable source for PTFE coated wire has been more of paramount significance.

Oil and Gas Application Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

The combination of extreme low and high temperature stability favors the use of PTFE over a wider temperature range than any other coating material. PTFE coatings for the oil and gas sector provide reduced torque and galling levels even after long term exposure to corrosion. These coatings are the materials of choice for the oil and gas industry, serving as linings for down-hole tools, vessels, piping, pumps, valves, columns, column internals, hoses, expansion joints, seals and gaskets, sight glasses, vessels, tanks, mixers, strirrers, baffles, manhole covers, and product handling equipment such as chutes. In OPEC Countries, a significant number of new investments have been planned, which are expected to be set in place by 2021. Almost 8 million barrels per day (mb/d) of potential refining projects in OPEC Member Countries are already been planned and also implemented, with a relatively new surge in capacity additions from Iran alone. The market for PTFE coatings has significantly benefitted from the increasing investments in oil refineries. Additionally, with the expansion plans of current refineries, the demand for PTFE coatings is expected to increase during the forecast period, hence benefitting the market to a great extent. For instance, Indian Oil has set a budget of INR 1.8 trillion in order to expand its refineries and expand businesses over the next 5-7 years. This shall also be covering the expansion of their Panipat and Paradip refineries. Adding to it, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has been negotiating on buying 49% stake in Russia’s Vankor Cluster oil fields in the Arctic region. All these projects are likely to provide an immense demand for the PTFE coatings market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America accounted the second largest regional market share for global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings market in 2017. This immense demand for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings is a consequence of the growing trends of fiber optics, chemical processing and oil & gas industries in the region. In the region, United States accounted the major market for the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings with more than 75% of the regional market share in 2017. Development of shale gas has created a definitive advantage for US chemical manufacturing. Looking ahead over the next five years, production from the unprecedented investment in US chemical manufacturing will continue to come online, with the largest gains expected in 2018 and into 2019. This scenario will increase the demand for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings in the nearby future. The large market size coupled with the huge growth of North America is quite instrumental in expansion of the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings market.

Key Developments in the Market

May 2018: AGC Chemicals Europe is a leading manufacturer of fluoropolymers is presenting current developments and applications of its comprehensive product range of Fluon fluoropolymers at Achema 2018.

Major Players: The Chemours Company, Metal Coatings Corp, AGC Inc., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., 3M (Dyneon GmbH), DowDuPont, Toefco Engineered Coating Systems, Inc. and Solvay, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Identify the current and future prospects of the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coatings market in the developed and emerging markets

Analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Information about the growth of the various product segments that are expected to dominate the market

Identify the region that is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Report are –

3M Company (Dyneon GmbH), Arkema, AGC Inc., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, DowDuPont, Edlon, Fluorocarbon Surface Technologies , Hubei Everflon Polymer CO., Ltd, Impreglon UK Limited, INOFLON, Marcote UK LTD, Metal Coatings Corp, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., PTFE Applied Coatings, Solvay, The Chemours Company, Toefco Engineered Coating Systems, Inc., Whitford Corporation

Global Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To know how the need for rapid data processing is expected to affect the growth of the global Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Coatings

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

To know how SME’s are dominating the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.

Three months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate Sheet (in excel).

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3 Regulation Analysis

3.4 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Enormous Demand for Non-Stick Applications in Food Industry

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for the Manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Electrical Cables

4.1.3 Augmenting Demand for Chemical Process Vessels and Chemical Seals & Diaphragms

4.1.4 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in the Prices of Feedstock.

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Prominence of PTFE Coatings in the Semiconductors of Electronic Appliances

4.3.2 Gaining Popularity as an Excellent Candidate for Military and Aerospace Applications

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Forecast & CAGR)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Powder Coating

5.1.2 Liquid Coating

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cookware and Food Processing

5.2.2 Chemical Processing

5.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.5 Building & Construction

5.2.6 Medical

5.2.7 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Forecast & CAGR)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 ASEAN Countries

6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Italy

6.3.5 Russia

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle-East and Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

9.1 3M (Dyneon GmbH)

9.2 Arkema

9.3 AGC Inc.

9.4 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd

9.5 DowDuPont

9.6 Edlon

9.7 Fluorocarbon Surface Technologies

9.8 Hubei Everflon Polymer CO., Ltd

9.9 Impreglon UK Limited

9.10 INOFLON

9.11 Marcote UK LTD

9.12 Metal Coatings Corp

9.13 Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

9.14 PTFE Applied Coatings

9.15 Solvay

9.16 The Chemours Company

9.17 Toefco Engineered Coating Systems, Inc.

9.18 Whitford Corporation

*list not exhaustive

10. Disclaimer

** Subject to availability on public domain

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.researchreportsworld.com/TOC/13104328#TOC

