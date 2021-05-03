Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market analysis, industry size, future growth, trend update, business demands and forecast 2024

Global “ Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

The global medium density fiberboard (MDF) market is expected to witness high CAGR during 2018-2023 (forecast period). The increasing demand from the new modern residential housing construction and demand from commercial buildings are driving the MDF market at a faster pace, specifically in the Asia-Pacfic region, which is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Furniture – the fastest growing Product Type

Owing to the change in lifestyle of today’s population, preference for furniture style has been changed drastically during the past years. Contemporary furniture consists of features, such as simple lines, square edged chairs, and different combination of colors. Furniture is made of medium density fiberboard owing to its high temperature resistance, fire resistance, moisture resistance and high durability. Usage of these boards, in furniture, has imparted properties, such as lightweight and high strength to weight ratio. Owing to these factors, furniture is rapidly growing with which medium density fiberboard is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of medium fiberboard in Asia-Pacific region. The construction sector in China grew by 3.19% Y-o-Y in the year 2017, compared to 2016. India has witnessed growth in furniture industry contributing to GDP. Many initiatives are taken by the Government of India to support the growth of the market. These initiatives include approval of GST bill, Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT) scheme. These are the accelerating factors that would help to develop the market in this region, during the forecast period. In Japan, over 80% of construction sector have the usage of medium fiberboard, which is a clear factor that the market is expected to grow during the forecast period in this region. Hence, with the increasing demand from the various end-user industries, the demand for medium fiber board is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Notable Developments in the Medium Density Fiberboard Market

Jun 2018: Craig Bennet, a Cheshire businessman is pioneering a new technology to recycle the MDF waste, for which the firm MDF Recovery has recieved a fund of £165,000. Earlier the firm has attracted funding from SUEZ and Innovate UK.

Medium Density Fiberboard Market Major Players

Accsys Technologies

ARAUCO

Carter Holt Harvey Limited

Duratex

Fantoni, among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Report are –

Accsys Technologies, ARAUCO, Art Progress, Carter Holt Harvey Limited, Dare Wood Based Panel Group Co.,Ltd, Duratex, Eucatex, Fantoni, Kronospan LLC, Grupo Isdra, Grupo Nueva, Laminex Group, Metro MDF, Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Roseburg, Clarion Boards Inc., EGGER Group, YongLin Group Joint Stock Co.,Ltd

Global Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2. Executive Summary

3. Medium Density Fiberboard Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitve Rivalry

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Medium Density Fiberboard Market Dynamics

4.1 Medium Density Fiberboard Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand for MDF for Furniture

4.1.2 Easy Availability of Raw-materials

4.2 Medium Density Fiberboard Market Restraints

4.2.1 Threat of New Substitution Products from High-density Fibre Boards

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Medium Density Fiberboard Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of new methods to manufacture Fibre boards

4.3.2 Others

5. Medium Density Fiberboard Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

5.1 Medium Density Fiberboard Market By Product Type

5.1.1 Cabinets

5.1.2 Flooring

5.1.3 Furniture

5.1.4 Molding, Doors & Millwork

5.1.5 Packaging System

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Medium Density Fiberboard Market By End-use

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Institutional

6. Medium Density Fiberboard Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 ASEAN Countries

6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Mexico

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Rest of North-America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 Spain

6.3.4 Russia

6.3.5 France

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Rest of Europe

6.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6.4.1 South Africa

6.4.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.3 Rest of MEA

6.5 South America

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Argentina

6.5.3 Rest of South America

7. Medium Density Fiberboard Market Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

8.1 Accsys Technologies

8.2 ARAUCO

8.3 Art Progress

8.4 Carter Holt Harvey Limited

8.5 Dare Wood Based Panel Group Co.,Ltd

8.6 Duratex

8.7 Eucatex

8.8 Fantoni

8.9 Kronospan LLC

8.10 Grupo Isdra

8.11 Grupo Nueva

8.12 Laminex Group

8.13 Metro MDF

8.14 Nelson Pine Industries Limited

8.15 Roseburg

8.16 Clarion Boards Inc.

8.17 EGGER Group

8.18 YongLin Group Joint Stock Co.,Ltd

*List Not Exhaustive

9. Disclaimer

**Subject to availability on public domain

