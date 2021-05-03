Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market size 2021, growth rate, sale comparison, price trend, expansion plans, revenue, future demand, forecast 2024

Global “ Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market ” (2021-2024) report identifies Sales of Market by regional analysis by product type and product applications from 2019. Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market research report gives analysis on products sales, price, margin, growth (regionally volume). Market research report gives analysis on Historical and Current scenario on Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market. Research provides potential market opportunities and strong industry focus on Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring market forecast from 2019 till 2024. Research report provides CAGR value in percent during 2021 to 2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the In Memory Computing industry.”

Market overview

The Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market is expected to witness a robust growth due to the increase in the number of critically ill geriatric population, and a rise in the prevalence of cardiac disorders and diabetes. Hemodynamic monitoring devices are used to measure the blood pressure inside the veins, heart, and arteries. These devices are also used to monitor the blood flow and the concentration of oxygen in the blood.

Increase in the Number of Critically Ill Geriatric Population to Propel Growth of the Market

Increasing the critically ill geriatric population is one of the important drivers propelling the growth of the hemodynamic monitoring market. According to the economic and social commissions for Asia and Pacific, the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 16.8% of people out of the total population in 2016, to nearly 23.3% of the population by 2050, in the Asia-Pacific region. Age is associated with a progressive decline of the functional reserve of multiple organ systems. It is, therefore, not surprising that elderly patients may utilize a disproportionate share of healthcare resources, as approximately 92% of older adults have at least one chronic disease, and 77% have at least two. Increasing numbers of elderly patients (age >65 years) are being admitted to intensive care units (ICUs), with diagnosis ranging from exacerbations of chronic illnesses and new onset of catastrophic health problems to trauma caused by home-related incidents and injury-resultant accidents. The elderly population currently accounts for almost 50% of the ICU admissions. These patients require continuous monitoring of their vital parameters. Early and effective hemodynamic management with fluid therapy and administration of vasoactive drugs to maintain vital organ perfusion and oxygen delivery is mandatory in the critically ill patients. This is expected to increase the demand for hemodynamic monitoring, which in turn, may drive the Asia-Pacific hemodynamic monitoring market.

Rising Incidences of Complications Associated With Invasive Monitoring Systems to Restrain Growth of the Market

Some of the complications like bruising/bleeding at the site, hemorrhage, vascular erosion, infection, pneumothorax, and puncture or rupture of the pulmonary artery, among others, are associated with invasive monitoring systems. For instance, a pulmonary artery catheter is used for the measurement of hemodynamic variables, which cannot be done continuously by less invasive means. There are a number of complications associated with these systems. It can be either related to central venous access, insertion, and manipulation or due to the presence of the premature atrial contraction (PAC) in the cardiovascular system and errors resulting from incorrect interpretation. Furthermore, one of the most dangerous risks of this procedure is the pulmonary artery rupture, which has over 50% mortality rate. However, this is rare in patients over 60 years old who have pulmonary hypertension. Pediatric patients are more vulnerable to these complications. Therefore, extreme care is required while flushing lines, to avoid backward blood flow and fluid overload. Invasive hemodynamic monitoring is quite expensive and time-consuming, which may act as restraining factors for the global hemodynamic monitoring market. Other major complications associated with an invasive monitoring system are cardiac complications, perforation of heart or cava, rupture of the pulmonary artery, and hemoptysis. Hence, rising incidences of complications associated with invasive monitoring systems are major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Japan Dominates the Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market

Japan is currently one of the largest markets in the world for hemodynamic monitoring. It is estimated that there are approximately 680,000 high-risk surgical patients, per annum, in Japan. An Osaka City University study reported that hospitals belonging to the Japanese Society of Anesthesiologists (JSA) have a high rate of cardiac output (70%) and stroke volume variation (74%) monitoring. However, the implementation of fluid goal-directed therapy was poor (7.4%), with respect to high-risk surgeries. As per the study, approximately 47% of the JSA members were not consistent regarding CO optimization. Central venous pressure was used only in less than half of the cases. This demonstrates that despite the advancements in hemodynamic monitoring, cardiac output optimization is still implemented poorly in Japan. Japan has a lower number of intensive care units, as compared to the western countries. To improve the use of hemodynamic monitoring techniques, strong guidelines and protocols need to be implemented. Such guidelines could improve clinical outcomes and help anesthesiologists adopt perioperative cardiac output optimization universally, which is expected to drive the market studied over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market

• Jun 2018: LiDCO, the hemodynamic monitoring company, announces that it has been granted registration in Japan for its latest product, the LiDCOunity v2

Major Players: EDWARDS LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION, LIDCO GROUP PLC., ICU MEDICAL INC., SCHWARZER CARDIOTEK GMBH, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, CHEETAH MEDICAL INC., GETINGE GROUP, GE HEALTHCARE, and DRAEGER MEDICAL among others.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Report are –

Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Lidco Group PLC, ICU Medical Inc., Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Philips Healthcare, Cheetah Medical Inc., Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, Draeger Medical

Global Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Segmentation by Types, By Applications and by Region:

Global Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring market is analyses and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. The report includes region-wise market size for the period 2019-2024. It also includes market size and forecast by players, by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2019-2024.

Asia-Pacific Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Segment by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of World

COVID-19 Impact on Market:

The recent COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths, as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub, with the presence of and the largest raw material suppliers. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the bacon market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry Within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increase in the Number of Critically Ill Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders and Diabetes

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Increased Incidences of Complications Associated with Invasive Monitoring Systems

6.2.2 Precision of Co-determinations Adversely Affected Under Low Flow Conditions

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By System Type

7.1.1 Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems

7.1.2 Invasive Monitoring Systems

7.1.3 Non-invasive Monitoring Systems

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Laboratory-based Monitoring Systems

7.2.2 Home-based Monitoring Systems

7.2.3 Hospital-based Monitoring Systems

7.3 By Product Type

7.3.1 Cardiac Output Monitors

7.3.2 Catheters

7.3.3 Connecting Tubes

7.3.4 Guidewires

7.3.5 IV Fluids

7.3.6 Transducers

7.3.7 Others

7.4 By Region

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1.1 China

7.4.1.2 Japan

7.4.1.3 India

7.4.1.4 Australia

7.4.1.5 South Korea

7.4.1.6 Rest of APAC

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

8.2 LiDCO Group PLC.

8.3 ICU Medical Inc.

8.4 Schwarzer Cardiotek Gmbh

8.5 Philips Healthcare

8.6 Cheetah Medical Inc.

8.7 Getinge Group

8.8 GE Healthcare

8.9 Draeger Medical

* List Not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Market

