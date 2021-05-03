Global NdFeB Magnets market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of NdFeB Magnets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NdFeB Magnets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NdFeB Magnets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NdFeB Magnets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Sintered NdFeB Magnet
Bonded NdFeB Magnet
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Motor
Energy-Saving Appliances
Vehicle
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 NdFeB Magnets Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 NdFeB Magnets Segment by Type
2.3 NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 NdFeB Magnets Segment by Application
2.5 NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
