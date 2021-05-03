Global NdFeB Magnets market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of NdFeB Magnets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NdFeB Magnets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NdFeB Magnets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NdFeB Magnets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Bonded NdFeB Magnet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-Saving Appliances

Vehicle

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 NdFeB Magnets Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 NdFeB Magnets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Sintered NdFeB Magnet

2.2.2 Bonded NdFeB Magnet

2.3 NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 NdFeB Magnets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 Industrial Motor

2.4.3 Energy-Saving Appliances

2.4.4 Vehicle

2.4.5 Other

2.5 NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

