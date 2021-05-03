Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Carbon Credit Capital

Carbon Clear

Terrapass

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

Renewable Choice

Aera Group

GreenTrees

Allcot Group

South Pole Group

Guangzhou Greenstone

Forest Carbon

WayCarbon

Biofílica

CBEEX

Bioassets

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Segment by Type

2.2.1 Industrial

2.2.3 Energy Industry

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Segment by Application

2.4.1 REDD Carbon Offset

2.4.2 Renewable Energy

2.4.3 Landfill Methane Projects

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

