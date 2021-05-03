Contact Center as a Service Market Analysis By Switch Types, Technology, Bandwidth, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast

The global contact center as a service market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail ), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other contact center as a service market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

This Report Answers the Following Questions contact center as a service market (CCaaS):

Which segment is set to lead in the coming years?

What are the market dynamics, growth drivers, and hindrances?

How will organizations surge sales of contact center as a service solution?

What are the current, forthcoming, and previous sizes of the market?

A list of the prominent contact center as a service market providers operating in the global Contact Center as a Service Market (CCaaS):

Cisco Systems, Inc (California, United States)

Genesys (California, United States)

Five9 (California, United States)

8×8, Inc. (California, United States)

NICE Ltd. (Ra’anana, Israel)

3CLogic (Maryland, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Avaya Inc. (California, United States)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Ottawa, Canada)

Evolve IP, LLC. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Segment-

BFSI Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by Rapid Digitization

Based on industry, the IT & telecom segment earned 19.7% in terms of contact center as a service market share in 2019. The BFSI segment held 17.3% share in 2019 backed by the rising number of customer interactions on account of digitization. Also, customers often try to reach out to their respective banks through numerous channels. Therefore, various banks are adopting unique Contact Center as a Service Market software solutions to build robust customer relationships.

Regional Analysis for Contact Center as a Service Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Contact Center as a Service Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Contact Center as a Service Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Contact Center as a Service Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

