Global 1,4-Butanediol Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1,4-Butanediol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 1,4-Butanediol, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 1,4-Butanediol market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 1,4-Butanediol companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Reppe process
Davy process
Butadiene process
Propylene oxide process
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
Polyurethanes (PU)
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BASF
Changcheng Energy
Dairen Chemical
Ashland
Nanya Plastics Corporation
Lyondellbasell
MarkorChem
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Xinjiang Tianye
INVISTA
TunHe
Shanxi Sanwei Group
Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
Sichuan Tianhua
HNEC
Shanxi BidiOu
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 1,4-Butanediol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of 1,4-Butanediol market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 1,4-Butanediol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 1,4-Butanediol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of 1,4-Butanediol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
