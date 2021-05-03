Global 1,4-Butanediol Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 1,4-Butanediol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 1,4-Butanediol, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 1,4-Butanediol market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 1,4-Butanediol companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethanes (PU)

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Changcheng Energy

Dairen Chemical

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Lyondellbasell

MarkorChem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Xinjiang Tianye

INVISTA

TunHe

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

Sichuan Tianhua

HNEC

Shanxi BidiOu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 1,4-Butanediol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 1,4-Butanediol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1,4-Butanediol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1,4-Butanediol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 1,4-Butanediol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 1,4-Butanediol Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 1,4-Butanediol Segment by Type

2.3 1,4-Butanediol Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 1,4-Butanediol Segment by Application

2.5 1,4-Butanediol Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

