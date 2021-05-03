Global Construction Hydrophobic Agent Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Construction Hydrophobic Agent, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Construction Hydrophobic Agent market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Construction Hydrophobic Agent companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Metallic Stearates

Hydrophobic Polymers

Silicone Based Product

Fatty Acid Type Product

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mortar

Concrete

Gypsum Board

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wacker

Shanxi Sanwei

Elotex

Peter Greven

FACI S.P.A

Baerlocher

DowDuPont

Dover Chemical

Evonik

Sunace

Shandong Xindadi

Kao Chemicals

Graf & Co. GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Construction Hydrophobic Agent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Construction Hydrophobic Agent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Construction Hydrophobic Agent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Construction Hydrophobic Agent with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Construction Hydrophobic Agent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Construction Hydrophobic Agent Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Construction Hydrophobic Agent Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Construction Hydrophobic Agent Segment by Type

2.2.1 Metallic Stearates

2.2.2 Hydrophobic Polymers

2.2.3 Silicone Based Product

2.2.4 Fatty Acid Type Product

2.3 Construction Hydrophobic Agent Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Construction Hydrophobic Agent Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Construction Hydrophobic Agent Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Construction Hydrophobic Agent Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Construction Hydrophobic Agent Segment by Application

….. continued

