Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Clear brine fluids
Shale inhibitors
Lubricants
Non-emulsifiers
H2S scavengers
Defoamers
Surfactants
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Oil and Gas
Shale Gas
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Schlumberger
Flotek Industries
Halliburton
Nalco Champion
BASF
DowDuPont
Clariant
GE(Baker Hughes)
Lubrizol
Chevron Phillips
Kemira
CNOOC
CNPC
Borregaard LignoTech
Ashland
Calumet
TETRA Technologies
Innospec
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Segment by Type
2.2.1 Clear brine fluids
2.2.2 Shale inhibitors
2.2.3 Lubricants
2.2.4 Non-emulsifiers
2.2.5 H2S scavengers
2.2.6 Defoamers
2.2.7 Surfactants
2.3 Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….. continued
