Global Rare Metals Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rare Metals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rare Metals, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rare Metals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rare Metals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Cerium
Dysprosium
Erbium
Europium
Gadolinium
Holmium
Lanthanum
Lutetium
Neodymium
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automotive
Military
Aviation
Electronic
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Iluka Resources Limited
Indian Rare Earths Limited
Lynas Corporation, Ltd.
Northern Minerals Limited
Alkane Resources Ltd
Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd.
Canada Rare Earth Corporation
Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd
Arafura Resources Ltd.
Neo Performance Materials Inc.
Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
Avalon Rare Metals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rare Metals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rare Metals market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rare Metals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rare Metals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Rare Metals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Rare Metals Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Rare Metals Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cerium
2.2.2 Dysprosium
2.2.3 Erbium
2.2.4 Europium
2.2.5 Gadolinium
2.2.6 Holmium
2.2.7 Lanthanum
2.2.8 Lutetium
2.2.9 Neodymium
2.2.10 Others
….continued
