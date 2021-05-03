Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Aspartame

Acesulfame Potassium

Saccharin

Sucralose

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Snack Foods

Bakery Products

Sauces and Condiments

Candies and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Soft Drinks

Diet Soft Drinks

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Heartland Food Products Group (US)

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. (Switzerland)

Cumberland Packing Corporation (US)

Merisant (US)

HYET Sweet S.A.S. (France)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

JK Sucralose, Inc. (China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Segment by Type

2.2.1 Aspartame

2.2.2 Acesulfame Potassium

2.2.3 Saccharin

2.2.4 Sucralose

2.2.5 Others

….continued

