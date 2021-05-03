Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fertigation & Chemigation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fertigation & Chemigation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fertigation & Chemigation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fertigation & Chemigation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fertilizer

Herbicide

Insecticide

Fungicide

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agricultural

Landscape

Greenhouse

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Valmont Industries

EPC Industrie Limited

The Toro Company

Lindsay Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

T-L Irrigation Co

Netafim

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Rain Bird Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fertigation & Chemigation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fertigation & Chemigation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fertigation & Chemigation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fertigation & Chemigation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fertigation & Chemigation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fertigation & Chemigation Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fertigation & Chemigation Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Fertigation & Chemigation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fertilizer

2.2.2 Herbicide

2.2.3 Insecticide

2.2.4 Fungicide

2.3 Fertigation & Chemigation Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Fertigation & Chemigation Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fertigation & Chemigation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Fertigation & Chemigation Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fertigation & Chemigation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agricultural

2.4.2 Landscape

….continued

