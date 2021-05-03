Global 3D Printing Materials Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Printing Materials market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 3D Printing Materials business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Printing Materials market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 3D Printing Materials, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 3D Printing Materials market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 3D Printing Materials companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Engineering Plastics

Photosensitive Resin

Metallic Material

Ceramic Material

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace Field

Military Field

Medicine Field

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stratasys

Orbi-Tech

Exone

Arevo

DuPont

DSM

LG Chem

TLC Korea

Taulman3D

3D Systems

MATTERHACKERS

3D HUBS

Rahn

Exceltec

Materialise

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Printing Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 3D Printing Materials market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Printing Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Printing Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Printing Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 3D Printing Materials Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 3D Printing Materials Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 3D Printing Materials Segment by Type

2.2.1 Engineering Plastics

2.2.2 Photosensitive Resin

2.2.3 Metallic Material

2.2.4 Ceramic Material

2.3 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 3D Printing Materials Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 3D Printing Materials Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aerospace Field

2.4.2 Military Field

2.4.3 Medicine Field

2.4.4 Other

2.5 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global 3D Printing Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 3D Printing Materials Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global 3D Printing Materials Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global 3D Printing Materials by Company

3.1 Global 3D Printing Materials Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global 3D Printing Materials Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printing Materials Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global 3D Printing Materials Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global 3D Printing Materials Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global 3D Printing Materials Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global 3D Printing Materials Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global 3D Printing Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global 3D Printing Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players 3D Printing Materials Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 3D Printing Materials by Regions

4.1 3D Printing Materials by Regions

4.2 Americas 3D Printing Materials Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC 3D Printing Materials Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe 3D Printing Materials Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Materials Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas 3D Printing Materials Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC 3D Printing Materials Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Printing Materials by Countries

7.1.1 Europe 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe 3D Printing Materials Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe 3D Printing Materials Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..…continued.

