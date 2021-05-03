Global Butylenes market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Butylenes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Butylenes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Butylenes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Butylenes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
1-Butene
2-Butene
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Butadiene
Methyl Ethyl Ketone
Butanol
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Butylenes Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Butylenes Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Butylenes Segment by Type
2.2.1 Liquid Lubricants
2.2.2 Solid Lubricants
2.3 Butylenes Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Butylenes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Butylenes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Butylenes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Butylenes Segment by Application
2.4.1 On-shore
2.4.2 Off-shore
2.5 Butylenes Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Butylenes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Butylenes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Butylenes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
