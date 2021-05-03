Global Automotive Plastics Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Plastics market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Plastics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Plastics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Plastics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Plastics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Plastics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Bumpers

Flexible Foam Seating

Automobile Instruments Panels

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Borealis

Dow Chemical

Johnson Controls

AkzoNobel

Bayer Material Science

Lear Corp.

SABIC

Quadrant AG

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Teijin

Evonik Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Plastics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Plastics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Plastics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Plastics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Plastics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Plastics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Plastics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Plastics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Polypropylene (PP)

2.2.2 Polyurethane (PUR)

2.2.3 Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Automotive Plastics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Plastics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Plastics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Plastics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive Bumpers

2.4.2 Flexible Foam Seating

2.4.3 Automobile Instruments Panels

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Automotive Plastics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Plastics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Plastics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Plastics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Plastics by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Plastics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Plastics Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Plastics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Plastics Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive Plastics Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Plastics Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Plastics Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automotive Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automotive Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automotive Plastics Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Plastics by Regions

4.1 Automotive Plastics by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Plastics Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Plastics Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Plastics Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Plastics Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Plastics Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Plastics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Plastics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automotive Plastics Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Plastics Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Plastics Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automotive Plastics Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automotive Plastics Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automotive Plastics Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Plastics Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Plastics by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Plastics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Plastics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Plastics Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Plastics Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..…continued.

