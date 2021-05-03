Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Aluminum MMC

Nickel MMC

Refractory MMC

Others (Including magnesium MMC, beryllium MMC, titanium MMC, etc.)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Ground Transportation

Electronics/Thermal Management

Aerospace

Others (Including defense, industrial equipment, marine, nuclear, etc.)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Materion Corporation

3A Composites

Sandvik AB

3M

Plansee SE

GKN PLC

CPS Technologies Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Aluminum MMC

2.2.2 Nickel MMC

2.2.3 Refractory MMC

2.2.4 Others (Including magnesium MMC, beryllium MMC, titanium MMC, etc.)

2.3 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Ground Transportation

2.4.2 Electronics/Thermal Management

2.4.3 Aerospace

….continued

