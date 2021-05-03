Global Wood Pellets Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wood Pellets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Wood Pellets, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Wood Pellets market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Wood Pellets companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
White Pellet
Black Pellet
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Power Generation
Industrial Furnace
Civil Use
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Enviva
Pacific BioEnergy
Pinnacle
Rentech
Innogy
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Canfor
Graanul Invest Group
General Biofuels
Zilkha Biomass Energy
BTH Quitman Hickory
Lignetics
Energex
Protocol Energy
Viridis Energy
Biomass Secure Power
Fram Renewable Fuels
Westervelt
PFEIFER
Equustock
Senon Renewable Energy
DEVOTION
Aoke Ruifeng
Dalin Biological
Neova
Drax Biomass International
RusForest
Enova Energy Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Wood Pellets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wood Pellets market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wood Pellets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wood Pellets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Wood Pellets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Wood Pellets Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Wood Pellets Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Wood Pellets Segment by Type
2.2.1 White Pellet
2.2.2 Black Pellet
2.3 Wood Pellets Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Wood Pellets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Wood Pellets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Wood Pellets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Wood Pellets Segment by Application
2.4.1 Power Generation
2.4.2 Industrial Furnace
2.4.3 Civil Use
2.4.4 Other
….continued
