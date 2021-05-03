Global WPC LVT Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of WPC LVT market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the WPC LVT, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the WPC LVT market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by WPC LVT companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring

Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Use

Residential Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mannington Mills

RiL

Tarkett

LG Hausys

Congoleum

NOX Corporation

Forbo

Mohawk

Beaulieu

Gerflor

Metroflor

Karndean

Polyflor

Milliken

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global WPC LVT consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of WPC LVT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global WPC LVT manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the WPC LVT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of WPC LVT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global WPC LVT Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 WPC LVT Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 WPC LVT Segment by Type

2.2.1 Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring

2.2.2 Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring

2.3 WPC LVT Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global WPC LVT Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global WPC LVT Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global WPC LVT Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 WPC LVT Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Use

2.4.2 Residential Use

2.5 WPC LVT Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global WPC LVT Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global WPC LVT Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global WPC LVT Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

