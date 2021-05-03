Global Vanadium Metal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Vanadium Metal market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vanadium Metal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vanadium Metal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vanadium Metal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Vanadium Metal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Vanadium Metal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Vanadium Slag

Petroleum Residue and Canadium-containing Spent Catalyst

other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Carbon Steel

Low-alloy Steel

High Alloy Steel

Tool Steel

Non-ferrous Alloy

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EVRAZ KGOK

AMG Vanadium

Pangang Group

Synergy Group

Beijing Jianlong

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining

Huayuan

Desheng Group

Largo Resources

Tranvic Group

Bushveld Minerals

Australian Vanadium

VanadiumCorp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vanadium Metal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vanadium Metal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vanadium Metal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vanadium Metal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vanadium Metal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vanadium Metal Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Vanadium Metal Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Vanadium Metal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Vanadium Slag

2.2.2 Petroleum Residue and Canadium-containing Spent Catalyst

2.2.3 other

2.3 Vanadium Metal Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Vanadium Metal Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Vanadium Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Vanadium Metal Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Vanadium Metal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Carbon Steel

….. continued

