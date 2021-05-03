Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contactless EMV Cards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Contactless EMV Cards, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Contactless EMV Cards market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Contactless EMV Cards companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by : breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

RF ID Contactless EMV Cards

RF IC Contactless EMV Cards

RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Healthcare

Government IDs (e-passports)

Retail Sectors

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gemalto

Bell ID

NXP

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Infineon

Watchdata

ABnote

American Express

Safran

CardLogix

Visa

MasterCard

HID Global

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contactless EMV Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, and , history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Contactless EMV Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contactless EMV Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contactless EMV Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Contactless EMV Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Contactless EMV Cards Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Contactless EMV Cards Segment 3

2.2.1 RF ID Contactless EMV Cards

2.2.2 RF IC Contactless EMV Cards

2.2.3 RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards

2.3 Contactless EMV Cards Consumption 3

2.3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Consumption Market Share 3 (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue and Market Share 3 (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sale Price 3 (2015-2020)

2.4 Contactless EMV Cards Segment 4

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Government IDs (e-passports)

2.4.3 Retail Sectors

2.4.4 Others

….continued

