Global Flexible Electronics Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Flexible Electronics market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flexible Electronics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flexible Electronics market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Flexible Electronics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single Sided Flex Circuits

Double Sided Flex Circuits

Multi-Layer Flex Circuits

Rigid Flex Circuits

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smart Phone

Computer

Camera

Liquid Crystal Display

Electrical Instrumentation And Medical Treatment

Defense And Aerospace

Automobile

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sumitomo Electric

Cicor Group

Nitto

Flexcom Inc

Daeduck GDS

Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd

CONTAG AG

Fujikura Ltd

Amphenol

All Flex

Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX)

NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd

Interflex Co. Ltd

Minco

Reid Industrial

Elcom Design

PICA

Tesa

PCB Solutions

NOK Corp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flexible Electronics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flexible Electronics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flexible Electronics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flexible Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flexible Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flexible Electronics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Flexible Electronics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Flexible Electronics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Sided Flex Circuits

2.2.2 Double Sided Flex Circuits

2.2.3 Multi-Layer Flex Circuits

2.2.4 Rigid Flex Circuits

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Flexible Electronics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Flexible Electronics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Flexible Electronics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Flexible Electronics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart Phone

2.4.2 Computer

2.4.3 Camera

2.4.4 Liquid Crystal Display

2.4.5 Electrical Instrumentation And Medical Treatment

2.4.6 Defense And Aerospace

2.4.7 Automobile

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Flexible Electronics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Flexible Electronics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Flexible Electronics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Flexible Electronics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Flexible Electronics by Company

3.1 Global Flexible Electronics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Flexible Electronics Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Flexible Electronics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Flexible Electronics Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Flexible Electronics Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flexible Electronics Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Flexible Electronics Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Flexible Electronics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Flexible Electronics Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Flexible Electronics Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Flexible Electronics by Regions

4.1 Flexible Electronics by Regions

4.2 Americas Flexible Electronics Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Flexible Electronics Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Flexible Electronics Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Flexible Electronics Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Flexible Electronics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Flexible Electronics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Flexible Electronics Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Flexible Electronics Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Flexible Electronics Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Flexible Electronics Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Flexible Electronics Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Flexible Electronics Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Flexible Electronics Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flexible Electronics by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Flexible Electronics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Flexible Electronics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Flexible Electronics Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Flexible Electronics Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

