Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Up to 38 KV

38 KV to 72KV

72 KV to 150KV

Above 150 KV

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power Transmission

Integration of Renewable Power Generation Units to the Grid

Industry Applications

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

NHVS

Siemens

CG

GE

ALSTOM

Schneider

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

Fuji Electric

CHINT Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Up to 38 KV

2.2.2 38 KV to 72KV

2.2.3 72 KV to 150KV

2.2.4 Above 150 KV

2.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power Transmission

2.4.2 Integration of Renewable Power Generation Units to the Grid

2.4.3 Industry Applications

2.5 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Company

3.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Regions

4.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Regions

4.2 Americas Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Distributors

10.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Customer

11 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecast by Application

Continued…

