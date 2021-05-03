Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Power Management IC market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 560.3 million by 2025, from $ 493.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Power Management IC business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Power Management IC market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Power Management IC value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Discrete Type

Highly Integrated Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Texas Instruments

Allegro MicroSystems

Maxim

NXP Semiconductors

Cypress

STMicroelectronics

ROHM

Dialog

Renesas

Toshiba

Richtek

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Power Management IC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Power Management IC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Power Management IC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Power Management IC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Power Management IC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Power Management IC Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Power Management IC Segment by Type

2.2.1 Discrete Type

2.2.2 Highly Integrated Type

2.3 Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Power Management IC Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Power Management IC by Company

3.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automotive Power Management IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Power Management IC by Regions

4.1 Automotive Power Management IC by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Power Management IC Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Power Management IC Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Power Management IC Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automotive Power Management IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automotive Power Management IC Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Power Management IC by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Power Management IC by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Power Management IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Power Management IC Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Automotive Power Management IC Distributors

10.3 Automotive Power Management IC Customer

11 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Automotive Power Management IC Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Automotive Power Management IC Forecast by Application

Continued…

