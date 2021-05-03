Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market will register a 30.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 268.7 million by 2025, from $ 94 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Device

Architecture & Building Integration

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ARMOR Group

Toshiba

AGC

Mitsubishi Chemical

Belectric

Heliatek

Advent Technologies Inc.

Henkel

Sumitomo Chemical

Sunew

ENI

NanoFlex Power Corporation

Raynergy Tek Incorporation

Heraeus

EMD Performance Materials

DisaSolar

Mekoprint

Infinity PV ApS

BASF

Solar Windows Technologies

KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Type

2.2.1 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

2.2.2 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

2.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 Wearable Device

2.4.3 Architecture & Building Integration

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Company

3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Regions

4.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Regions

4.2 Americas Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Distributors

10.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Customer

Continued…

