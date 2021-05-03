Global Degradable Biopolymers Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Degradable Biopolymers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Degradable Biopolymers, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Degradable Biopolymers market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Degradable Biopolymers companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NatureWorks

PolyOne

Braskem

Arkema

DuPont

BASF

Metabolix

Novamont

PSM

Corbion

Cardia Bioplastics

MHG

Grabio

Biome Bioplastics

Trellis Bioplastics

FKuR

Mitsubishi

Kingfa

Biomer

Myriant

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Degradable Biopolymers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Degradable Biopolymers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Degradable Biopolymers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Degradable Biopolymers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Degradable Biopolymers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Degradable Biopolymers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Degradable Biopolymers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bio-PET

2.2.2 Bio-PE

2.2.3 Starch Blends

2.2.4 PLA

2.2.5 PHA

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Degradable Biopolymers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Degradable Biopolymers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Packing Industry

2.4.2 Automotive Industry

2.4.3 Bottles manufacturing

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Degradable Biopolymers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Degradable Biopolymers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Degradable Biopolymers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Degradable Biopolymers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

