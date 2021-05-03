Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Magnetic Field Sensors market will register a 9.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 736.9 million by 2025, from $ 513.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Magnetic Field Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Magnetic Field Sensors market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Magnetic Field Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Hall Effect Type

AMR Type

GMR Type

Other Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Other Type

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Sanken Electric (Japan)

Diodes

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

MEMSic, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzland)

Alps Electric(Japan)

AMS AG (Australia)

Micronas Semiconductor (Switzland)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Magnetic Field Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Magnetic Field Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Field Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnetic Field Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnetic Field Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Magnetic Field Sensors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hall Effect Type

2.2.2 AMR Type

2.2.3 GMR Type

2.2.4 Other Type

2.3 Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Magnetic Field Sensors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Consumer Electronics

2.4.3 Industrial Applications

2.4.4 Other Type

2.5 Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Magnetic Field Sensors by Company

3.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Magnetic Field Sensors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Magnetic Field Sensors by Regions

4.1 Magnetic Field Sensors by Regions

4.2 Americas Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Magnetic Field Sensors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Magnetic Field Sensors Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Magnetic Field Sensors by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Magnetic Field Sensors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Field Sensors by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Field Sensors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Magnetic Field Sensors Distributors

10.3 Magnetic Field Sensors Customer

11 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market Forecast

11.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Magnetic Field Sensors Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

Continued…

