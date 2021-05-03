Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market will register a 13.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1579.3 million by 2025, from $ 954.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS)
Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Finance
Government
IT and Telecom
Health
Utilities
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco
WatchGuard
IBM
HP
Netscout
Check Point
Fortinet
AirWave (Aruba)
ForeScout
Extreme Networks
Venustech
Qihoo 360
Topsec
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
