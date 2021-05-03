Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market will register a 13.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1579.3 million by 2025, from $ 954.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS)

Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Finance

Government

IT and Telecom

Health

Utilities

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

WatchGuard

IBM

HP

Netscout

Check Point

Fortinet

AirWave (Aruba)

ForeScout

Extreme Networks

Venustech

Qihoo 360

Topsec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

