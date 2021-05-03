Global Desktop IP Phone Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Desktop IP Phone market will register a -0.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2208.8 million by 2025, from $ 2226.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Desktop IP Phone business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Desktop IP Phone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Desktop IP Phone, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Desktop IP Phone market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Desktop IP Phone companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Video Desktop IP Phone
Common Desktop IP Phone
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commerical
Individual
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco
Escene
Avaya
Polycom
Alcatel-Lucent
Mitel
NEC
Yealink
D-Link
Grandstream
Fanvil
Snom
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Desktop IP Phone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Desktop IP Phone market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Desktop IP Phone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Desktop IP Phone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Desktop IP Phone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Desktop IP Phone Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Desktop IP Phone Segment by Type
2.2.1 Video Desktop IP Phone
2.2.2 Common Desktop IP Phone
2.3 Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Desktop IP Phone Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commerical
2.4.2 Individual
2.5 Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Desktop IP Phone by Company
3.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Desktop IP Phone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Desktop IP Phone Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Desktop IP Phone by Regions
4.1 Desktop IP Phone by Regions
4.2 Americas Desktop IP Phone Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Desktop IP Phone Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Desktop IP Phone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Desktop IP Phone Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Desktop IP Phone by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Desktop IP Phone by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Desktop IP Phone Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Desktop IP Phone Distributors
10.3 Desktop IP Phone Customer
11 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Forecast
11.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
Continued…
