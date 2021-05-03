Global Battery Charging IC Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Battery Charging IC market will register a 3.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 686.8 million by 2025, from $ 600.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Battery Charging IC business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Battery Charging IC market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Battery Charging IC, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Battery Charging IC market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Battery Charging IC companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Linear Battery Chargers

Switching Battery Chargers

μModule Battery Chargers

Pulse Battery Chargers

SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery

Lead Acid Battery

NiCd Battery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TI

Maxim Integrated

NXP

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Toshiba

Analog Devices

Diodes Incorporated

Vishay

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

Rohm

Semtech

ON Semiconductor

New Japan Radio

Torex

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Battery Charging IC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Battery Charging IC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Battery Charging IC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Battery Charging IC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Battery Charging IC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Battery Charging IC Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Battery Charging IC Segment by Type

2.2.1 Linear Battery Chargers

2.2.2 Switching Battery Chargers

2.2.3 μModule Battery Chargers

2.2.4 Pulse Battery Chargers

2.2.5 SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

2.2.6 Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

2.3 Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Battery Charging IC Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Battery Charging IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Battery Charging IC Segment by Application

2.4.1 Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery

2.4.2 Lead Acid Battery

2.4.3 NiCd Battery

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Battery Charging IC Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Battery Charging IC Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Battery Charging IC by Company

3.1 Global Battery Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Battery Charging IC Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Battery Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Battery Charging IC Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Battery Charging IC Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Battery Charging IC Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Battery Charging IC Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Battery Charging IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Battery Charging IC Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Battery Charging IC Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Battery Charging IC by Regions

4.1 Battery Charging IC by Regions

4.2 Americas Battery Charging IC Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Battery Charging IC Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Battery Charging IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Battery Charging IC Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Battery Charging IC Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Battery Charging IC Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Battery Charging IC by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Battery Charging IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Battery Charging IC by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Battery Charging IC Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Battery Charging IC Distributors

10.3 Battery Charging IC Customer

11 Global Battery Charging IC Market Forecast

11.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Battery Charging IC Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Battery Charging IC Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Battery Charging IC Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

Continued…

