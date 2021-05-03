Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Powder for 3D Printing market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal Powder for 3D Printing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metal Powder for 3D Printing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Metal Powder for 3D Printing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Metal Powder for 3D Printing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Metal Powder for 3D Printing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sandvik

Praxair

GKN Hoeganaes

Carpenter Technology

Erasteel

LPW Technology

HC Starck

Arcam AB

AMC Powders

Hoganas

Concept Laser

Osaka Titanium

Jingye Group

EOS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metal Powder for 3D Printing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Metal Powder for 3D Printing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Powder for 3D Printing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Powder for 3D Printing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Metal Powder for 3D Printing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Metal Powder for 3D Printing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Metal Powder for 3D Printing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Iron-based

2.2.2 Titanium

2.2.3 Nickel

2.2.4 Aluminum

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Metal Powder for 3D Printing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Metal Powder for 3D Printing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Metal Powder for 3D Printing Segment by Application

….. continued

